Female police officer sexually assaulted by two revellers at Notting Hill Carnival, as video released

By Kit Heren

Police have released a video after a female officer was sexually assaulted at Notting Hill Carnival last year.

Two people sexually assaulted the woman from behind while she was packed into a tight crowd at the west London festival on Monday, August 29.

She was walking along with the crowd in Westbourne Grove. Because there were so many people present, she was unable to find the culprits.

Police have still not been able to identify the suspects despite "extensive enquiries". Officers are now asking for help by releasing the video of two men they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

PC Richard Spears, who worked in the Notting Hill Carnival post-incident team, said: "Notting Hill Carnival is a vibrant event which sees communities come together to celebrate, and the atmosphere is generally very friendly and welcoming.

"Sadly, the suspects in this incident have used the cover of a dense crowd to sexually assault a female police officer, presumably in the belief they would get away with it.

"Assaults on officers during the course of their duty are unacceptable, and the fact this one is sexual in nature makes it particularly disturbing.

"We are releasing CCTV footage of two men we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries. Do you recognise them? Please contact us if you can help."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 5082/25Apr23.

Last year's Notting Hill Carnival also saw the killing of Takayo Nembhard, a 21-year-old rapper and father-to-be from Bristol.

Mr Nembhard was killed with crowds of several hundred people in the immediate area. He was attacked under the Westway flyover, and rushed to hospital where he died. The cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

Several people have been arrested in connection with his killing, but no one has been charged.