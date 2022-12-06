Teenager arrested after rapper and expectant father Takayo Nembhard stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a rapper and father-to-be Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival this summer.

Mr Nembhard, 21 and from Bristol, was killed on August 29 at the carnival in Ladbroke Grove, west London.

The rapper, who performed under the name TKorStretch, was expecting a child with his partner, who has since given birth.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after handing himself into police.

He is still in custody. Officers say they still need to trace another man whose image, captured on CCTV, they released.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: "Do you know who this person is? He was caught on CCTV at the Carnival and we still urgently need to trace him.

"If can you help or have any information - no matter how small - about Takayo's murder please come forward."

Mr Nembhard was killed with crowds of several hundred people in the immediate area. He was attacked under the Westway flyover.

Mr Nembhard was taken to hospital where he died. The cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

On October 19, a 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested in Bristol on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested in Islington on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenage man and the woman were bailed pending further inquiries, while the other man was released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Bristol on October 22 on suspicion of the murder and subsequently bailed pending further inquiries.