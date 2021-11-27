'Keep windows and doors closed': More than 100 firefighters tackle 'significant' metal blaze

The metal fire was described as "significant". Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Residents have been told to keep their windows and doors closed as more than 100 firefighters tackle a "significant metal fire" in Nottingham.

The fire service posted a photo of a large blaze and urged people to stay aware from the area.

They have been there since at least 7.30pm and have urged anyone living nearby to take precautions within their home due to "large quantities of smoke and strong winds".

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Over 100 firefighters continue to tackle a significant metal fire on Harrimans Ln.

"Please stay out of the area and be aware of a large number of vehicles travelling to the incident. If you live nearby, keep your windows and doors closed."

A total of 12 engines from Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire are at the scene, along with a pair of aerial ladder platforms and a high volume pump.

It comes just days after a dramatic fire in Hull, which sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky and forced firefighters to tell residents to keep their windows and doors shut.