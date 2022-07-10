Breaking News

Novak Djokovic wins 21st Grand Slam title after beating Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

10 July 2022, 17:16 | Updated: 10 July 2022, 17:44

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

Novak Djokovic has won his seventh Wimbledon men's singles title by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) in the final.

Nick Kyrgios won the first set of the Wimbledon men's singles final against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The controversial Australian grabbed a break of serve in the fifth game and took the set 6-4.

Djokovic, who double-faulted on the first point of the match, did the same on Kyrgios' second break point to put the underdog 3-2 ahead.

First-time finalist Kyrgios was not going to let the occasion stop him showboating, either; he did a trademark underarm serve in his first service game and later a 'tweener' volley through his legs.

Djokovic had struggled to read the Kyrgios serve for most of the first set.

But he picked it apart in the fourth game of the second, breaking to love with the help of an outrageous net cord on break point.

Read more: Kate and William beam as they arrive at Wimbledon with George for 'electrifying' final

Prince George and mum Kate at the Wimbledon final.
Prince George and mum Kate at the Wimbledon final. Picture: Getty

The 20-time grand slam champion saved four break points in a tense ninth game before taking the set 6-3 and levelling the match.

Kyrgios fended off two break points at the start of the third set before a protester in the stands briefly held up play.

The world number 40 won a point after chasing down a lob with another tweener as the contest really began to heat up.

After holding with back-to-back aces for 3-2 Kyrgios, given a code violation for swearing, complained bitterly to the umpire about a "drunk" woman in the crowd who he claimed was calling out to him during points.

Djokovic was 40-0 down in the ninth game but errors from Kyrgios, including a double fault, allowed the Serbian a crucial break and he duly took the set 6-4 to lead the match.

Djokovic took a lengthy bathroom break at the changeover, which also gave Kyrgios a chance to calm down.

A tense, enthralling fourth set went with serve all the way to a tie-break.

Kyrgios began with double fault, but the mini-break was retrieved when Djokovic netted a regulation forehand.

Read more: Moscow-born Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's singles title

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia poses with Nick Kyrgios of Australia ahead of the men's singles final
Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia poses with Nick Kyrgios of Australia ahead of the men's singles final. Picture: Alamy

However, Kyrgios went wide with a pair of backhands and yelled at the direction of his team as he slipped 4-1 behind.

When another backhand floated long Djokovic had five championship points and he converted the third a seventh title was his after a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

The pair shook hands warmly at the net before Djokovic stood in the court with his arms aloft, ahead of kneeling down to eat a blade of grass and then striking his 'superman' pose.

The 35-year-old then climbed up to the players' box to celebrate with his team, including coach Goran Ivanisevic.

After donning his red baseball cap - in a probable breach of the strict Wimbledon dress code - to collect the runners-up trophy from the Duchess of Cambridge, Kyrgios said: "He's a bit of a god. I thought I played well.

"To all the ball kids, umpires - I know we have a tough relationship - thank you for putting up with me. And the crowd have been amazing."

Asked by presenter Sue Barker if he had got taste for more grand slam finals, he said: "Absolutely not, I'm so tired.

"Myself and my team are all exhausted. I need a well-earned vacation. I'm really happy with this result, the best of my career. Maybe one day I'll be back."

Djokovic joked about the pair's "bromance" after they had shared Instagram messages in the build-up to the match.

"I wish you all the best. I'm sure we'll see much more of you in the later stages of grand slams," he said.

"I never thought I'd say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship. OK, it's officially a bromance."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tory rivals turn on each other with 'dirty dossiers' in race for PM

Tory rivals turn on each other as claims surface of S&M, affairs, prostitutes and drugs

Jonnie Peacock has asked to be removed from Penny Mordaunt's video.

Champion sprinter demands pic axed from Tory hopeful Penny Mordaunt's campaign video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they arrive at Wimbledon with George for 'electrifying' final

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda-style plan and hits out at 'unfunded tax cuts' promised by rivals

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

The scene where a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim.

Man dies after falling from bonfire in Northern Ireland

Crowds enjoyed the sun at Brighton beach on Saturday.

UK braces for record-breaking 43C scorcher as heat warning issued

Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'

Labour demanded investigation into Boris Johnson's unofficial meeting with ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev

Labour demand investigation into Boris' unofficial meeting with ex-KGB Lebedev

Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder in Preston

Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder after 'utterly tragic' stabbing of man in 20s

A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted whilst walking home from school

Mother and daughter, 7, 'followed and sexually assaulted on walk home from school'

The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Moscow-born Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's singles title

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts
Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'
Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister
A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog
Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'
Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55
Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London