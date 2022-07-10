Breaking News

Novak Djokovic wins 21st Grand Slam title after beating Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

Novak Djokovic has won his seventh Wimbledon men's singles title by beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) in the final.

Nick Kyrgios won the first set of the Wimbledon men's singles final against defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The controversial Australian grabbed a break of serve in the fifth game and took the set 6-4.

Djokovic, who double-faulted on the first point of the match, did the same on Kyrgios' second break point to put the underdog 3-2 ahead.

First-time finalist Kyrgios was not going to let the occasion stop him showboating, either; he did a trademark underarm serve in his first service game and later a 'tweener' volley through his legs.

Djokovic had struggled to read the Kyrgios serve for most of the first set.

But he picked it apart in the fourth game of the second, breaking to love with the help of an outrageous net cord on break point.

Prince George and mum Kate at the Wimbledon final. Picture: Getty

The 20-time grand slam champion saved four break points in a tense ninth game before taking the set 6-3 and levelling the match.

Kyrgios fended off two break points at the start of the third set before a protester in the stands briefly held up play.

The world number 40 won a point after chasing down a lob with another tweener as the contest really began to heat up.

After holding with back-to-back aces for 3-2 Kyrgios, given a code violation for swearing, complained bitterly to the umpire about a "drunk" woman in the crowd who he claimed was calling out to him during points.

Djokovic was 40-0 down in the ninth game but errors from Kyrgios, including a double fault, allowed the Serbian a crucial break and he duly took the set 6-4 to lead the match.

Djokovic took a lengthy bathroom break at the changeover, which also gave Kyrgios a chance to calm down.

A tense, enthralling fourth set went with serve all the way to a tie-break.

Kyrgios began with double fault, but the mini-break was retrieved when Djokovic netted a regulation forehand.

Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia poses with Nick Kyrgios of Australia ahead of the men's singles final. Picture: Alamy

However, Kyrgios went wide with a pair of backhands and yelled at the direction of his team as he slipped 4-1 behind.

When another backhand floated long Djokovic had five championship points and he converted the third a seventh title was his after a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory.

The pair shook hands warmly at the net before Djokovic stood in the court with his arms aloft, ahead of kneeling down to eat a blade of grass and then striking his 'superman' pose.

The 35-year-old then climbed up to the players' box to celebrate with his team, including coach Goran Ivanisevic.

After donning his red baseball cap - in a probable breach of the strict Wimbledon dress code - to collect the runners-up trophy from the Duchess of Cambridge, Kyrgios said: "He's a bit of a god. I thought I played well.

"To all the ball kids, umpires - I know we have a tough relationship - thank you for putting up with me. And the crowd have been amazing."

Asked by presenter Sue Barker if he had got taste for more grand slam finals, he said: "Absolutely not, I'm so tired.

"Myself and my team are all exhausted. I need a well-earned vacation. I'm really happy with this result, the best of my career. Maybe one day I'll be back."

Djokovic joked about the pair's "bromance" after they had shared Instagram messages in the build-up to the match.

"I wish you all the best. I'm sure we'll see much more of you in the later stages of grand slams," he said.

"I never thought I'd say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship. OK, it's officially a bromance."