November Tube strike: When is it and which lines will be affected?

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A strike by London Underground workers is set to go ahead after talks fell through, the RMT union has confirmed.

Despite National Rail strikes having been called off in the eleventh hour last week, Tube strikes will continue to go ahead, bringing the London Underground to a halt.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Unite are involved in a long-running dispute which has led to previous industrial action.

However, the matter remains unresolved.

Very few services are expected to run. Picture: Alamy

When is the Tube strike taking place?

London Underground workers will walk out for 24 hours on Thursday 10 November.

What lines will be affected?

There will be limited or no Tube services running throughout the day, Transport for London (TfL) said.

No London Overground services are expected on any routes between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt or Chingford.

Elizabeth line services will not call at stations between Bond Street and Whitechapel before 7am and after 10.30pm.

There will also be a reduced service on trams.

Members of the RMT union and Unite are involved in a long running dispute over jobs and pensions. Picture: Alamy

Why is there a Tube strike?

Tube workers are striking over an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

RMT said it asked TfL to pause job cuts and detrimental pension changes to give both sides the space to come to a settlement.

It proposed that planned job cuts were suspended until the end of the year and that TfL make a clear statement that London Underground would not agree to detrimental attacks on pensions arising out of a review they are conducting with the Government.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

"Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

"They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

"TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers."

Tube strikes Thursday 10 November



Tube severely disrupted. Some other services may also be affected.



Check your travel. — Transport for London (@TfL) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, TfL's chief operating officer, Glynn Barton, said: "I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday's industrial action.

"We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

"Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.

"Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube.

"London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable."