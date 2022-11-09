November Tube strike: When is it and which lines will be affected?

9 November 2022, 16:39

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London
A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A strike by London Underground workers is set to go ahead after talks fell through, the RMT union has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite National Rail strikes having been called off in the eleventh hour last week, Tube strikes will continue to go ahead, bringing the London Underground to a halt.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Unite are involved in a long-running dispute which has led to previous industrial action.

However, the matter remains unresolved.

Read more: Travel chaos looms as Tube strike going ahead on Thursday over TfL pension dispute

Read more: New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Very few services are expected to run
Very few services are expected to run. Picture: Alamy

When is the Tube strike taking place?

London Underground workers will walk out for 24 hours on Thursday 10 November.

What lines will be affected?

There will be limited or no Tube services running throughout the day, Transport for London (TfL) said.

No London Overground services are expected on any routes between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt or Chingford.

Elizabeth line services will not call at stations between Bond Street and Whitechapel before 7am and after 10.30pm.

There will also be a reduced service on trams.

Members of the RMT union and Unite are involved in a long running dispute over jobs and pensions
Members of the RMT union and Unite are involved in a long running dispute over jobs and pensions. Picture: Alamy

Why is there a Tube strike?

Tube workers are striking over an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

RMT said it asked TfL to pause job cuts and detrimental pension changes to give both sides the space to come to a settlement.

It proposed that planned job cuts were suspended until the end of the year and that TfL make a clear statement that London Underground would not agree to detrimental attacks on pensions arising out of a review they are conducting with the Government.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

"Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

"They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

"TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers."

Meanwhile, TfL's chief operating officer, Glynn Barton, said: "I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday's industrial action.

"We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

"Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.

"Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube.

"London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest

Arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch at scene of eco-protest 'in retrospect not necessary,' police admit

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Digger driver ‘rammed into house and car in Wales before driving to McDonald’s and ordering burger meal’

Breaking
Simon Lingard went to fight in Ukraine

'Real life hero': Family pays tribute to British man after he dies fighting in war against Russia in Ukraine

The surgeons recreated the woman's nose on her arm, and grew bio-material on it before transplanting it onto her face

Woman has nose grown on her arm before having it successfully transplanted onto her face

Kerrod Frahm is accused of failing to get his son Tristian help

Father charged with manslaughter 'after ignoring son's snakebite and going to bed before boy died'

Nurses have voted to go on strike

Hundreds of thousands of nurses to go on strike at the end of the year over pay dispute

The comb's text has been deciphered by researchers

Oldest legible sentence written by the first people ever to use an alphabet is deciphered by academics

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs on Wednesday

Facebook parent company Meta lays off 11,000 employees, including as many as 650 in the UK

Rishi Sunak has admitted he regrets hiring Sir Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak admits he 'regrets' appointing Gavin Williamson, after minister resigns amid bullying allegations

Rishi Sunak believes press should be able to report "freely" on the protests

'It's vital journalists do their job freely', says Sunak as probe launched into arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch

Exclusive
Charlotte Lynch has spoken out after being arrested while covering a Just Stop Oil protest

'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering a 'stealth tax raid' on ordinary workers

Sunak and Hunt 'planning the unthinkable' with 'stealth tax raid on ordinary workers'

A man has been detained after Charles and Camilla were egged in York

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla pelted with eggs: XR activist hauled away by police

Mr Hancock gets covered in liquid and bugs while crawling through a burrow

Watch: Screaming Matt Hancock squeals and squirms in his first I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial

Made.com has been bought by Next

Made.com goes bust, with 400 jobs axed at beleaguered furniture seller

Fl Lt Green has been dismissed from the Red Arrows

Red Arrows pilot sacked after top guns hit with bullying, sexual harassment and misogyny scandal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Danielle Jones (L), Stuart Campbell (R) and her parents

Uncle who abducted and murdered his teenage niece and refuses to reveal where he dumped her body given parole hearing
The Democrats have had a number of victories, whilst Trump could be set to go head-to-head with DeSantis for the Republican nomination

Trump's Republican red wave fails to materialise in US midterm elections as rival wins race in Florida
Robber Lindell Angell launched a brutal attack on his victim for the watch

Shocking moment robber knocks man out before ripping £145,000 watch from his arm in central London
Storm Nicole is set to hit the Bahamas on Wednesday

Storm Nicole set to hit the Bahamas as a hurricane, with fear for people still living in flimsy motorhomes
A police officer has been injured after eco activists returned to the motorway

Officer hit and injured after lorries crash with police bike as eco mob causes havoc on M25 again
'Completely wrong for journalists to be arrested': Minister hits out at cops after LBC reporter nicked covering Just Stop Oil

'She shouldn't be arrested for doing her job': Minister blasts cops who nicked LBC reporter covering Just Stop Oil
The Democrats have taken Pennsylvania - but the Republicans are expecting to take control of the House of Representatives

Democrats take key Senate battleground seat of Pennsylvania as Republicans close in on House of Representatives
Matt Hancock has entered the I'm A Celeb jungle

Matt Hancock said 'survival of the jungle' is a good metaphor for working in government as he enters I'm A Celebrity
The Republicans are expected to take control of the House of Representatives - but the Senate is much closer

Battle for Senate neck-and-neck as Republicans optimistic about winning House of Representatives in US midterms
Gavin Williamson has quit his government role

Gavin Williamson quits as Cabinet Office minister amid bullying allegations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape
James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'
‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari’s callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns
James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit
Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit