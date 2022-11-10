November Tube strike: Which lines are affected?

10 November 2022, 08:13

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London
A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A strike by London Underground workers has wreaked misery on commuters after talks fell through.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite National Rail strikes having been called off in the eleventh hour last week, Tube strikes have gone ahead, bringing the London Underground largely to a halt.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Unite are involved in a long-running dispute which has led to previous industrial action.

However, the matter remains unresolved.

Read more: Travel chaos looms as Tube strike going ahead on Thursday over TfL pension dispute

Read more: New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Very few services are expected to run
Very few services are expected to run. Picture: Alamy

When is the Tube strike taking place?

London Underground workers are walking out for 24 hours on Thursday November 10.

Which lines will be affected?

Services on nine Underground lines are suspended.

The Central and Northern lines are the only ones open, running services on a small section of the routes.

London Overground and Docklands Light Railway services are also suspended.

There will be limited or no Tube services running throughout the day, Transport for London (TfL) said.

No London Overground services are expected on any routes between Liverpool Street and Enfield Town, Cheshunt or Chingford.

Elizabeth line services will not call at stations between Bond Street and Whitechapel before 7am and after 10.30pm.

There will also be a reduced service on trams.

Members of the RMT union and Unite are involved in a long running dispute over jobs and pensions
Members of the RMT union and Unite are involved in a long running dispute over jobs and pensions. Picture: Alamy

Why is there a Tube strike?

Tube workers are striking over an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

RMT said it asked TfL to pause job cuts and detrimental pension changes to give both sides the space to come to a settlement.

It proposed that planned job cuts were suspended until the end of the year and that TfL make a clear statement that London Underground would not agree to detrimental attacks on pensions arising out of a review they are conducting with the Government.

General secretary Mick Lynch said: "TfL have missed a golden opportunity to make progress in these negotiations and avoid strike action on Thursday.

"Our members are resolute in their determination to see a just settlement to this jobs and pensions dispute.

"They will continue their industrial campaign for as long as it takes.

"TfL need to start making compromises and work with the union to reach a deal that works for staff and avoids further disruption to the lives of passengers."

Meanwhile, TfL's chief operating officer, Glynn Barton, said: "I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption caused by Thursday's industrial action.

"We met with the RMT and Unite this week to urge them to call off this Tube strike as no proposals to change pensions or conditions have been made.

"Unfortunately, no agreement could be reached but we remain open for discussions as there is still time for the unions to call off this action.

"Customers should check before they travel on Thursday and we are advising them to expect very limited or no service on the Tube.

"London Overground, the Elizabeth line and DLR services may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. London Trams will also be running a reduced timetable."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The footage of the dog being dragged has appalled viewers

Shocking footage shows dog dragged by lead behind mobility scooter as onlookers fear pet will be killed

Ian Kirwan was allegedly stabbed to death by a gang of youths

Schoolboy, 14, 'stabbed IT worker to death' in mass supermarket brawl

Matthew Smith (L) was a teacher at St Thomas's School

Teacher at Prince George's old £20,000 school pleads guilty to child sex crimes

Breaking
LBC's Charlotte Lynch finally got an apology from Hertfordshire

Police boss says sorry for arresting LBC reporter but tries to blame media for covering M25 protests

Just Stop Oil is holding up the M25 for a fourth day in a row

Just Stop Oil cause more chaos as they climb M25 gantries for fourth time on Tube strike day

John Lewis releases tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

John Lewis releases 'gorgeous' tear-jerking Christmas advert raising awareness of children in foster care

Suella Braverman and the gridlock on the M25

Suella Braverman demands crackdown on eco 'extremists' who are getting 'out of control'

The red Suzuki overtaking the ambulance

Watch as driver repeatedly blocks an ambulance on call in worst case ‘ever seen’ by emergency service

Chris Heaton-Harris has said hundreds of MPs could be voting for Matt Hancock to go through Bushtucker trials

'Hundreds of MPs' have downloaded I'm A Celeb app to force Matt Hancock to face nightmare trials every day

Victoria Bus Station Crash Scene

London bus driver admits causing death of woman after electric bus smash outside of Victoria Station

Bob Geldof And The Boomtown Rats Play Cortona Mix Festival

Boomtown Rats lead guitarist Garry Roberts has died aged 72

Tony Bambury spoke on ITV Meridian about missing his father's funeral due to the protests on the M25

Man who missed his dad's funeral because of Just Stop Oil protests on the M25 said he will 'never, ever forgive' them

Police at the scene in Harrow on the Hill

Triple stabbing at Harrow on the Hill station in north west London

Kate gave a little boy her poppy during a royal outing

Kate Middleton gives boy her poppy in sweet moment during visit to London children's centre

Charlotte Lynch was arrested while covering an M25 eco-protest

Arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch at scene of eco-protest 'in retrospect not necessary,' police admit

A man was arrested after a digger was driven into a house in Wales

Digger driver ‘rammed into house and car in Wales before driving to McDonald’s and ordering burger meal’

Latest News

See more Latest News

A strike by transport workers will cause travel chaos in London

November Tube strike: When is it and which lines will be affected?

Simon Lingard went to fight in Ukraine

'Real life hero': Family pays tribute to Brit ex special forces soldier killed fighting Russians in Ukraine
The surgeons recreated the woman's nose on her arm, and grew bio-material on it before transplanting it onto her face

Woman has nose grown on her arm before having it successfully transplanted onto her face

Kerrod Frahm is accused of failing to get his son Tristian help

Father charged with manslaughter 'after ignoring son's snakebite and going to bed before boy died'
Nurses have voted to go on strike

Hundreds of thousands of nurses to go on strike at the end of the year over pay dispute

The comb's text has been deciphered by researchers

Oldest legible sentence written by the first people ever to use an alphabet is deciphered by academics
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs on Wednesday

Facebook parent company Meta lays off 11,000 employees, including as many as 650 in the UK

Rishi Sunak has admitted he regrets hiring Sir Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak admits he 'regrets' appointing Gavin Williamson, after minister resigns amid bullying allegations
Rishi Sunak believes press should be able to report "freely" on the protests

'It's vital journalists do their job freely', says Sunak as probe launched into arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch
Charlotte Lynch has spoken out after being arrested while covering a Just Stop Oil protest

'Arrested for doing my job': LBC's Charlotte Lynch tells of being held in a cell while covering M25 protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 09/11/22

The way the police arrested Charlotte Lynch was disgusting, argues LBC caller

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after arrest of LBC reporter Charlotte Lynch

‘This police force has turned into a militia!’: Caller says police are ‘out of control’ after Charlotte Lynch arrest
Steven Bartlett tells Tom Swarbrick what makes a modern business person.

Steven Bartlett says 'people who are considered creators or influencers' dominate the UK's business landscape
James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

James O'Brien slams 'massive bully' and 'infamous coward' Sir Gavin Williamson

Charlotte Lynch x James O'Brien M25

Ex-Met officer says the arrest of LBC journalist at eco-protest makes him 'shake with anger'
‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari’s callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns

‘It is unacceptable!’: Nick Ferrari callers weigh in on Gavin Williamson allegations after he resigns
James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
Alan Shearer and Nick Ferrari

Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit
Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit