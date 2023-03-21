Number of UK hotels housing migrants doubles to nearly 400 in five months

21 March 2023, 08:41

More than 51,000 migrants are being housed, figures suggest
More than 51,000 migrants are being housed, figures show. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The number of hotels in the UK housing migrants has doubled to nearly 400 in five months, figures show.

There are 363 hotels housing migrants in England, 20 in Northern Ireland, ten in Scotland and two in Wales.

It means the number of hotels housing migrants has doubled from around 200 in November, with 51,000 people housed.

An extra 100 hotels, with around 9,000 places, were secured by the government between September and November last year, according to the BBC.

Home Office minister Robert Jenrick accused some home nations of not taking their fair share of migrants, saying "there are fewer hotels in Scotland than there are in Kensington".

"There are more hotels in Earl’s Court than there are in Labour Wales," Mr Jenrick said.

Holiday Inn hotel in Rotherham housing refugees
Holiday Inn hotel in Rotherham housing refugees. Picture: Getty

Read More: Suella Braverman 'encouraged' by talks with European Court of Human Rights as she prepares Rwanda migrant push

Read More: Government's Rwanda deportation scheme ruling can be appealed, High Court says

The Home Secretary Suella Braverman is looking at other ways of expanding locations where migrants can be housed, including theme parks and cruise ships.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said they are "committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use".

It comes after the home secretary visited Rwanda over the weekend ahead of plans to deport migrants to the African nation in the summer.

The government will likely require the injunction to be changed in order for flights to Rwanda to get "off the ground", according to a government source.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Rwanda
British Home Secretary Suella Braverman in Rwanda. Picture: Getty

Speaking from Rwanda over the weekend, Ms Braverman said: "The government has been clear that the opaque Strasbourg process which led to the last-minute grounding of our Rwanda flight with a Rule 39 order last year was deeply flawed."

"That's why we have measures in our bill that will address how the UK intends to comply with such orders in the future.

"But I've been encouraged by the government's constructive recent discussions with Strasbourg, including around possible reforms to Rule 39 procedures, which is obviously something we'd like to see."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sarene Taylor, 88, was discharged from a North Wales hospital around 4 weeks ago after her family was told nothing could be done for the pensioner following a stroke.

Elderly woman, 88, dies 28 days after carers withdraw all food and water, as devastated son brands 'slow' death 'inhumane'
Japan Ukraine

Japanese and Chinese leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

Protesters at the gates of John Rankin School, Newbury ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process after the death of Ruth Perry (right)

Ofsted mutiny spreads as inspectors turn up with police and another school removes rating and logo from its website

Ms Gifford has lived in the property for 100 years, moving in at the age of 2-years-old, with her family paying £200 for the property.

Pensioner, 104, puts her three-bedroom home purchased for £200 up for sale after living in it for more than a century

Russia Putin

Russia to hold UN meeting over deported Ukrainian children

Sir Mark Rowley said he couldn't rule out another David Carrick in the force

"We're letting down London," Met chief admits - as he says he can’t rule out another serial rapist in the force

Donald Trump

Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial

Dozens have gathered outside John Rankin School in Newbury to pay tribute to Ruth Perry

Family of primary school headteacher who killed herself call for 'Ofsted boycott' as they slam 'sensationalist' report

Rory Geoghegan is the Director of the Public Safety Foundation

The Casey Review must kick off a long overdue turnaround, writes Rory Geoghegan

London, UK, 4 March 2023: Metropolitan Police officers in yellow-green high-visibility coats marshalling the Million Women Rise march. Anna Watson/Alamy Live News

Rape may as well be legal in London, Met Police officer told Casey Review

Visitors to Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop forced to park on the road due to full car park

Jeremy Clarkson's bid for car park at Diddly Squat farm backed by parents after series of 'near-misses on school run'

Baroness Casey has published a damning report into the police

Met Police is 'institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic - and must reform or face break-up', scathing report finds

Scotland Yard

Multiple rape cases dropped by Met Police after evidence was lost because of faulty freezers, report finds

Alice Vinten has accused Met Police officers of sharing revenge porn

Met Police officers 'shared revenge porn' and dismissed 99% of rape cases as 'regretful sex', female ex-cop says

Prince Andrew is attending a royal party in Windsor

Prince Andrew accused of 'worming his way back into public life' as Duke of York to attend royal event with King Charles

Rasmus Paludan has been blocked from entering the UK

Far-right Danish politician who wanted to burn Quran in Yorkshire after 'blasphemy' incident banned from the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexis McElvoy has resigned after her racist tweet

Tory councillor investigated by police after calling Ian Wright a 'typical black hypocrite' amid Gary Lineker row
Paul Grant has died aged 56

Star Wars actor who played Ewok collapses and dies on London street after 'blowing all his money on drugs and prostitutes'
Kate Forbes and Sir Keir Starmer

SNP frontrunner Kate Forbes rules out Starmer coalition unless constitutional devolution is on the table
The party leadership candidates debated gender recognition reforms

'That's a cop out!': SNP candidates clash over controversial gender recognition reform in LBC hustings
Iain Dale and Kate Forbes

'Am I a sinner?' Iain Dale challenges Kate Forbes on her views about gay rights

Live

LBC's SNP hustings debate as it happened, with candidates going head to head to replace Nicola Sturgeon
France Pensions

French government survives no-confidence votes over pension bill

Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana

Royals are "bracing for upset" over The Crown's Diana death scenes - while Prince Harry remains silent on drama
France Pensions

French government survives first no-confidence vote in pensions bill row

XXXTentacion trial

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit