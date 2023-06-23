'Safer than crossing the street': OceanGate CEO's desperate bid to convince businessman to join doomed Titanic trip

23 June 2023, 13:21 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 13:27

The OceanGate CEO tried to convince Jay Bloom the submarine was safer than crossing the road
The OceanGate CEO tried to convince Jay Bloom the submarine was safer than crossing the road. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Will Taylor

An American businessman has revealed he was offered a spot on the doomed OceanGate Titanic submersible and the company's CEO insisted it was safer than "crossing the street".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jay Bloom, a Las Vegas financier, shared texts from Stockton Rush – one of the five passengers killed in the disaster – trying to convince him to book a $150,000 trip to see the ocean liner.

The Titan submersible is thought to have imploded as it fell out of contact on Sunday – some 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.

Mr Rush was killed alongside British billionaire Hamish Harding, French naval expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, 19, both of whom took Mr Bloom's spot.

Texts show how Mr Rush, who repeatedly tried to convince Mr Bloom it was safe, offered him a discount on the $250,000 fee and said it was safer than flying.

So. I decided to share some of my texts with Stockton Rush, the CEO and founder of OceanGate, the company that built...

Posted by Jay Bloom on Thursday, June 22, 2023

Mr Bloom said on Facebook: "In February Stockton asked me and my son, Sean, to go with him on the dive to Titanic in May.

"Both May dives were postponed due to weather and the dive got delayed until June 18th, the date of this trip.

"I expressed safety concerns and Stockton told me: 'While there's obviously risk it's way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving. There hasn't been even an injury in 35 years in a non-military subs.'

"I am sure he really believed what he was saying. But he was very wrong."

Read more: Titanic sub crew's poignant last moments on land as cafe worker recalls how 'excited' they were for trip

Texts show repeated contact from Mr Rush, who offers him the "last minute price" of $150,000.

When Mr Bloom texted him in February to say his son's friend had researched the dangers, including "stupid stuff" like whether a whale could attack it, Mr Rush replied: "Yeah very stupid. The pressure is over 100 million pounds, no sperm whale or squid is ever going to be able to mess with the sub.

Mr Bloom said he was offered a last minute price to join the expedition
Mr Bloom said he was offered a last minute price to join the expedition. Picture: Facebook

"While there's obviously risk it's way safer than flying in a helicopter or even scuba diving.

"There hasn't been even an injury in 35 years in a non-military subs (sic)."

He later texted that the submersible, which has been scrutinised over its construction and safety concerns, was too big to fit in a whale's mouth.

Read more: Coastguard finds multiple parts of destroyed Titanic sub after all five passengers die in 'catastrophic implosion'

Mr Rush added that whales don't swim lower than 3,000 metres – while the Titanic is about 3,800 metres.

"I'm really not concerned about getting eaten by a whale," Mr Bloom said.

In WhatsApp messages dating to March and May, Mr Rush tries to offer places and says the weather would be good for a May or June "mission".

Stockton Rush died on the expedition
Stockton Rush died on the expedition. Picture: Alamy

The trip ended in disaster, with US officials saying it was lost in a "catastrophic implosion" that killed the passengers.

Fragments were found on the sea floor, about 1,600ft (480m) below the waves.

It has led to questions about OceanGate's submersible's construction, especially surrounding claims about Nasa and Boeing's involvement and the games console controller used to pilot it.

Guillermo Sohnlein, a co-founder of OceanGate, who has left the business a decade ago, insisted it was tested rigorously.

Mr Bloom wrote on Facebook: "He [Stockton Rush] passionately believed in what he was doing.

"The last time I saw Stockton in person was March 1st. He took me through the Titanic Exhibit at Luxor.

"Then, at lunch in the Luxor food court we talked about the dive, including safety. He was absolutely convinced that it was safer than crossing the street.

"He gave me a book of photos (1 of 324 produced) signed by him and Paul Henri Nargeolet, two of the five onboard the sub.

"I told him that due to scheduling we couldn't go until next year. Our seats went to Shahzada Dawood and his 19 year old son, Suleman Dawood, two of the other three who lost their lives on this excursion (the fifth being Hamish Harding).

"One last time.. RIP Stockton and crew."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Hunt met with mortgage providers today

Changes to mortgages announced to help households struggling with soaring interest rates

Junior doctors will take five days of consecutive industrial action in July

Junior doctors to walk out in July for longest-ever NHS industrial action

Nelly Akomah was found fatally injured on Wednesday morning

Man, 28, & woman, 31, arrested at airport after woman, 76 dies in 'burglary gone wrong' in London

Muhammad Arslan killed Hina Bashir

Obsessive killer who followed 'beautiful, bubbly' woman to UK, suffocated her and stuffed her in a suitcase jailed

The Mayor of London was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Bring it on!': Sadiq Khan's three word response to speculation Boris Johnson will run to be Mayor of London

A barista has described the crew's poignant final moments on land

Titanic sub crew's poignant last moments on land as cafe worker recalls how 'excited' they were for trip

Hunt is charged in relation to the Somerset gimp sightings

Man accused of being the Somerset Gimp faces knife and public decency charges

Sadiq Khan defended his bid to fly the EU flag above City Hall on the Brexit referendum anniversary

'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day

Australia Russia

‘Russian diplomat’ occupying vetoed embassy site in Australia

A person called 999 thinking they were being followed by a cat

Police staggered after person calls 999 to say they are being followed by a cat

Mason Greenwood had rape and assault charged dropped by the CPS in February

Mason Greenwood seen training again as Man Utd decision on his future looms after attempted rape charge dropped

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Hamish Harding's former Cambridge college hosted a deep sea expiration themed ball on Wednesday night - days after the billionaire went missing in a submarine

Tragic Titanic sub family slam victim's old Cambridge college which held 'Into the Depths' bash days after vessel vanished
NASA has said it didn't help build the Titan sub

NASA and Boeing distance themselves from OceanGate, despite Titan sub company claiming they helped build ship

India Floods

Flooding displaces tens of thousands as monsoon rains batter Indian villages

The hospital was locked down

Man, 43, charged with attempted murder after two men attacked with pickaxe at a hospital in London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Curtis Arnold, 34, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice

TikTok ‘detective’ accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body suing police after being arrested for 'stalking locals'
Facebook

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

The Titan sub suffered a 'catastrophic implosion', killing all five men onboard

Will Titanic sub rescuers find the bodies of the five passengers, and what happens in a 'catastrophic implosion'?
US Navy detected implosion sounds after sub lost contact

US Navy ‘knew about Titanic sub implosion days ago’ from secret underwater microphones

I-95 Collapse

Highway set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia

British holidaymakers beware Spain’s ‘spit thieves’

British holidaymakers warned of vile 'spitting thieves' in Spanish tourist hotspot

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Suleman Dawood 'wasn't very up for the trip', his aunt has said

Teenage son killed in Titanic sub was 'terrified' about trip and 'only agreed to please his dad for Father's Day'
Tributes have been paid to the passengers on the Titanic sub

'United in grief': Families of Titanic sub tourists pay tribute after group dies in 'catastrophic implosion' near wreck
James Cameron speaks out after a Titanic sub went missing

James Cameron 'struck by similarity' between Titan sub tragedy and sinking of the Titanic in 1912

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed
King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit