Titanic sub crew's poignant last moments on land as cafe worker recalls how 'excited' they were for trip

23 June 2023, 11:17

A barista has described the crew's poignant final moments on land
A barista has described the crew's poignant final moments on land. Picture: Handout/La Terre

By Kit Heren

A cafe worker who served the ill-fated Titan crew their final coffees before they descended beneath the waves has described them as "excited" for their trip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British businessman Shahzada Darwood, his teenage son Suleman, billionaire Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions and 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet all died onboard the Titan sub travelling down to the Titanic wreck when the boat suffered a "catastrophic implosion".

Before they got on the submersible, they and some of the crew of the 'mother ship' that launched the Titan went to a cafe.

Stopping off at the Terre Cafe in St John’s, Newfoundland, the crew "seemed in a rush" because bad weather had halted previous descent attempts, barista James Law, 27, said.

"It was about nine or 10 of them. I could tell who they were because they're all literally wearing jackets that say Titanic on them," he said. "Everyone was wearing that blue OceanGate Titanic jacket.

Read more: Teenage son killed in Titanic sub was 'terrified' about trip and 'only agreed to please his dad for Father's Day'

Read more: US Navy ‘knew about Titanic sub implosion days ago’ from secret underwater microphones

The cafe where they stopped off
The cafe where they stopped off. Picture: La Terre

"Whenever we see guys wearing those expedition jackets, we just say, 'what are you guys up to?'" Mr Law told the Daily Mail "The group came down, and they're like, 'we're heading out,'" he said.

"They were saying they were excited for a good expedition. And a few of them seemed in a rush. They were a little behind schedule. That was the first day there was a break in the fog for a while. They were in a rush to go. They were excited to go."

Mr Law said later understood there was a problem when he saw the pictures of the crew in the news.

Read more: Tragic Titanic sub family slam victim's old Cambridge college which held 'Into the Depths' bash days after vessel vanished

Read more: Will Titanic sub rescuers find the bodies of the five passengers, and what happens in a 'catastrophic implosion'?

The Titan on the surface
The Titan on the surface. Picture: OceanGate

The US Coast Guard confirmed on Thursday that all five passengers aboard the submersible Titan had died following a "catastrophic implosion".

The US Navy is understood to have detected “an acoustic anomaly consistent with an implosion” shortly after the Titan lost contact with the surface on Sunday.

They informed rescuers who were able to narrow down the radius of their search before uncovering a 'debris field' 500 metres (1,600ft) from the bow of the Titanic.

Undersea expert Paul Hankin said five major pieces of debris helped to identify it as from the Titan submersible - including the vessel's nose cone and the front end bell of the pressure hull.

Stockton Rush
Stockton Rush. Picture: OceanGate

According to court documents, safety concerns had previously been raised about the Titan submersible by a former employee of Oceangate.

The filings said David Lochridge, Oceangate's former director of marine operations, claimed wrongful dismissal after flagging worries about the company's alleged "refusal to conduct critical, non-destructive testing of the experimental design".

Court papers suggest Mr Lochridge "identified numerous issues that posed serious safety concerns" but he was allegedly "met with hostility and denial of access" to necessary documents before later being fired.

The Dawoods
The Dawoods . Picture: Supplied

Other people have spoken out about safety concerns onboard, including journalist David Pogue, who was on a trip last year where the Titan got lost for several hours.

Boeing and NASA have both distanced themselves from OceanGate and the Titan, despite Mr Rush claiming that they had worked with both organisations on the crucial pressure vessel. Mr Rush also said that he had "broken some rules" in the construction of the ship.

Meanwhile the devastated families paid tribute to their loved ones after their deaths were confirmed, and politicians also offered their condolences.

Hamish Harding
Hamish Harding. Picture: Alamy

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the update as "tragic news" and said the UK Government is closely supporting the British families affected.

French explorer PH Nargeolet ]
French explorer PH Nargeolet. Picture: Instagram

The White House said the families of those who died had "been through a harrowing ordeal over the past few days, and we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

Pakistan's foreign ministry paid tribute to the Dawood family, tweeting: "Our deepest condolences to the Dawood family and the family of other passengers on the sad news about the fate of Titanic (sic) submersible in the North Atlantic.

"We appreciate the multinational efforts over the last several days in search of the vessel."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Mayor of London was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Bring it on!': Sadiq Khan's three word response to speculation Boris Johnson will run to be Mayor of London

Hunt is charged in relation to the Somerset gimp sightings

Man accused of being the Somerset Gimp faces knife and public decency charges

Sadiq Khan defended his bid to fly the EU flag above City Hall on the Brexit referendum anniversary

'It's an act of solidarity:' Sadiq Khan defends bid to fly EU flag above City Hall on Brexit anniversary day

Australia Russia

‘Russian diplomat’ occupying vetoed embassy site in Australia

A person called 999 thinking they were being followed by a cat

Police staggered after person calls 999 to say they are being followed by a cat

Mason Greenwood had rape and assault charged dropped by the CPS in February

Mason Greenwood seen training again as Man Utd decision on his future looms after attempted rape charge dropped

Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Hamish Harding's former Cambridge college hosted a deep sea expiration themed ball on Wednesday night - days after the billionaire went missing in a submarine

Tragic Titanic sub family slam victim's old Cambridge college which held 'Into the Depths' bash days after vessel vanished
NASA has said it didn't help build the Titan sub

NASA and Boeing distance themselves from OceanGate, despite Titan sub company claiming they helped build ship

India Floods

Flooding displaces tens of thousands as monsoon rains batter Indian villages

The hospital was locked down

Man, 43, charged with attempted murder after two men attacked with pickaxe at a hospital in London

Curtis Arnold, 34, was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice

TikTok ‘detective’ accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body suing police after being arrested for 'stalking locals'

Facebook

Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

The Titan sub suffered a 'catastrophic implosion', killing all five men onboard

Will Titanic sub rescuers find the bodies of the five passengers, and what happens in a 'catastrophic implosion'?

US Navy detected implosion sounds after sub lost contact

US Navy ‘knew about Titanic sub implosion days ago’ from secret underwater microphones

I-95 Collapse

Highway set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia

Latest News

See more Latest News

British holidaymakers beware Spain’s ‘spit thieves’

British holidaymakers warned of vile 'spitting thieves' in Spanish tourist hotspot

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs
Suleman Dawood 'wasn't very up for the trip', his aunt has said

Teenage son killed in Titanic sub was 'terrified' about trip and 'only agreed to please his dad for Father's Day'
Tributes have been paid to the passengers on the Titanic sub

'United in grief': Families of Titanic sub tourists pay tribute after group dies in 'catastrophic implosion' near wreck
James Cameron speaks out after a Titanic sub went missing

James Cameron 'struck by similarity' between Titan sub tragedy and sinking of the Titanic in 1912
TikTok app on a phone

TikTok COO to step down after nearly five years with company

Meta logo

Canadian Senate passes Bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news

David Lammy speaks to Andrew Marr about Windrush

'The multicultural journey this country is on has some huge successes,' says David Lammy 75 years on from Windrush
All of the passengers are believed to be dead.

Coastguard finds multiple parts of destroyed Titanic sub after all five passengers die in 'catastrophic implosion'
A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Bret

Tropical Storm Bret heads towards eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bid to patent Archetypes brand rejected, in fresh blow after podcast axed
King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation
'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity

'Am I British yet?': Musician VV Brown tells James O'Brien how the Windrush generation has shaped her identity
Trevor Phillips

Britain would be less 'cheerful and talented' without Windrush, Broadcaster Trevor Phillips says on 75th anniversary
Tom

Tom Swarbrick caller proposes 'radical' solution to mortgage crisis by 'taking interest rates out entirely'
Shelagh Fogarty

'We all have to make sacrifices': Caller accuses Brits of relying on government for financial bailouts
'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit