OceanGate Titan sub tragedy set to be made into a film as writers say it will 'honour those involved'

29 September 2023, 18:25

The OceanGate sub tragedy is set to be made into a film.
The OceanGate sub tragedy is set to be made into a film. Picture: OceanGate/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The OceanGate sub that made global headlines earlier this year after it went missing on a deep sea expedition is set to be made into a film.

The Titan sub lost communication with company operatives on the surface on June 18, sparking a huge search. Debris was found on the sea floor days later and rescuers said that the sub had suffered a catastrophic implosion.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, UK billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman were those on board the sub.

Now Mind Riot Entertainment and producer E. Brian Dobbins, known for his works on The Blackening and Black-ish, have put the wheels in motion for an OceanGate film adaptation, according to reports.

The film is set to be written by Mind Riot’s Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey.

It will be the first feature film developed about the Titan tragedy and is rumoured to be called ‘Salvaged’.

Mind Riot Entertainment is also currently working on a series about Kyle Bingham, the former mission director of OceanGate.

The Titan sub catastrophically imploded on June 18.
The Titan sub catastrophically imploded on June 18. Picture: Alamy

Read more: OceanGate rescuers reveal devastating moment they realised Titan sub crew were dead after finding debris field

Read more: New Titanic sub expedition put together just weeks after OceanGate disaster as US government rushes to block it

The film’s co-writer, Jonathan Keasey, said: "The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process.

"Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame.”

It coms after the ‘Titanic’ director James Cameron shut down reports he was developing a series about OceanGate submersible Titan, as he branded the claims ‘offensive rumours'.

He said on social media: “I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now.

"I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."

