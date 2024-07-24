October 7 survivor recounts sexual assault by Hamas attackers

By Henry Moore

A survivor of Hamas’ October 7 strike on Israel has alleged he was raped at the Supernova music festival by his attackers.

The man, who remained anonymous, told of how he was fleeing the festival when the attackers captured him, before beginning the torture.

In an interview with Israeli Channel 12, he alleged the attackers pinned him down before ripping off his clothes.

“They pin you to the ground, you try to resist, they take of your clothes, laugh at you, humiliate you, spit at you,” he told the TV channel.

“They touched [private] parts, they rape you.”

“There is a circle, [people] laugh, and you don’t know what to do in the moment, whether you should resist or let it pass, how to deal with the situation.

“There was a very difficult rape. At some point more people arrived and called for them and so they had to stop,” he added.

“It’s a very tough moment. Weakness in the entire body. As if your blood is cheap.

“They were wildly intoxicated, celebrating, laughing with their pistols, with their knives.

“You disassociate yourself from the situation, but on the other hand experience it very strongly. Very difficult.”

In March, a United Nations probe found that acts of sexual violence and rape did occur on October 7.

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress tonight as he declared the "US and Israel must stand together."

The Israeli leader compared Hamas’ October 7 attack to “twenty 9/11’s” as he addressed Congress for the fourth time.

Despite the controversy surrounding his appearance, Mr Netanyahu was met with applause and cheers as entered the House.

Opening his speech, Mr Netanyahu said: “I want to thank you for giving me the great honour of addressing this great citadel of democracy.

“We meet today at a crossroads of history... for the forces of civilisation to triumph, America and Israel must stand together.

“Because when we stand together, something very simple happens, we win, they lose.

“And I can assure you of one thing, we will win.”

He went on to recount the shocking attack Hamas launched on Israel on October 7, 2023.

“October 7 is a day that will forever live in infamy,” he said.

“Thousands of young Israelis were celebrating at a music festival when, suddenly, heaven turned into hell.”

He told Congress, Hamas attackers "raped women, they beheaded men, they burned babies alive".

“I will not rest until all hostages are returned home.”