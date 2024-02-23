'Welcome to the moon': US lunar lander Odysseus successfully touches down in 'giant leap forward for humanity'

23 February 2024, 05:19 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 06:01

The spacecraft Odysseus moon lander touched down late on Thursday night
The spacecraft Odysseus moon lander touched down late on Thursday night. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A US lunar lander has touched down successfully on the moon - the first ever privately-owned craft to do so.

The Nova-C Odysseus lander, built by Texas-based space flight company Intuitive Machines (IM), is the first US spacecraft to reach the moon since 1972, when Nasa's Apollo space programme ended.

The spacecraft touched down on the Moon's south pole region at 23.23pm UK time on Thursday

IM's CEO Steve Altemus said: "I know this was a nail-biter, but we are on the surface, and we are transmitting.

"Welcome to the moon."

An artist's rendering of the Odysseus spacecraft after a successful landing on the moon.
An artist's rendering of the Odysseus spacecraft after a successful landing on the moon. Picture: Alamy

The Odysseus lifted off at 6.05am UK time on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, SpaceX

Intuitive Machines' co-founder and chief executive Steve Altemus said "there have been a lot of sleepless nights getting ready for this" in the minutes before lift-off.

Main Engine Control Computer designer for Intuitive Machines Dan Harrison cheers
Main Engine Control Computer designer for Intuitive Machines Dan Harrison cheers. Picture: Alamy

The unmanned Odysseus is 14-foot tall and has six feet. It is made from carbon fibre and titanium.

The landing took place well after the designated touch-down time, leading to tense scenes in the flight's control room.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said: "Today for the first time in more than half a century the US has returned to the moon.

"For the first time in the history of humanity, an American company launched and led the voyage up there.

"Today is a day that shows the power and promise of NASA's commercial partnerships."Congratulations to everyone involved in this great and daring quest at Intuitive Machines, SpaceX and right here at NASA.

"What a triumph - Odysseus has taken the moon. This feat is a giant leap forward for all of humanity. Stay tuned.".

Odysseus' Terrain Relative Navigation camera captured this image of the Bel'kovich K crater in the Moon's northern equatorial highlands
Odysseus' Terrain Relative Navigation camera captured this image of the Bel'kovich K crater in the Moon's northern equatorial highlands. Picture: Alamy

Applause could be heard from the control room as the spacecraft achieved second-stage engine cutoff.

Private companies have failed to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface three times.

Odysseus would be the first US Moon landing since the final mission of the Apollo programme - Apollo 17 - more than 50 years ago.

The solid rocket booster presents a firey spectacle as it separates from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket about three minutes after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center on the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission
The solid rocket booster presents a firey spectacle as it separates from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket about three minutes after liftoff from the Kennedy Space Center on the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission. Picture: Getty

Odysseus is a hexagonal cylinder about 13ft (4m) tall and 5ft (1.57m) wide and weighs 1,488lb (675kg).

It is part of Nasa's Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which aims to involve commercial companies in the exploration of the Moon as the space agency focuses on getting astronauts back there through its Artemis programme.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center with the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center with the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission. Picture: Getty

Onboard the lander are 12 payloads, which includes a Nasa instrument known as Scalpss (Stereo Cameras for Lunar Plume-Surface Studies) - a four-camera system which aimed to capture Odysseus's descent to the lunar surface.

The Moon's pole is thought to contain water ice, which would be a valuable resource for future human exploration.

Odysseus is expected to operate for roughly a week before the lunar night sets on the south pole.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center on the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center on the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Picture: Getty

The lander is carrying a set of 125 tiny sculptures called Moon Phases, created by US artist Jeff Koons.

It comes six weeks after another US spacecraft, Peregrine, failed to touch down after a fuel leak.

Until now, controlled Moon landings have only been performed by government agencies, including the US, Soviet Union, China, India and Japan.

A second Intuitive Machines mission is slated to lift off next month, with the aim to drill for resources at the Moon's south pole.

Average energy bills will fall from April

Energy bills to fall from April as price cap drops to lowest level in two years

Beau Lamarre has been charged with murdering his ex-lover and his boyfriend

Police officer accused of murdering missing TV presenter ex-lover and his boyfriend and dumping their bodies

Ian Elliott has been jailed

Millionaire philanthropist who called himself Boss jailed after drugging and raping boys and young men at home

Exclusive
Two years of turmoil: How British support has bolstered Ukraine to resist Russian invasion

Two years of turmoil: British support has bolstered Ukraine to resist Russian invasion, but more help is needed

At least four people have died in the Valencia fire

Horror as four people die and 19 missing after fire in two tower blocks in Valencia traps residents on balconies

APTOPIX Spain Fire

Four dead and 19 missing after fire engulfs two buildings in Valencia

The UK and EU are set to sign a new agreement to stop small boats crossing the Channel

UK to sign new small boats deal with EU in bid to stop migrants from crossing Channel

AT&T customers were unable to send texts, access the internet or make calls, even to emergency services via 911.

FBI 'urgently investigating' whether AT&T outage was a cyberattack after thousands of customers hit by blackout

Divorce rates are at their lowest level in 50 years

Divorce rates plummet to lowest level in 50 years ‘due to cost-of-living crisis’

Reddit logo on a mobile phone

Reddit strikes deal allowing Google to train AI models on its posts

The fire in Valencia

People injured as fire engulfs two buildings in Spanish city of Valencia

Two residential buildings are on fire in Valencia

Huge fire rips through two apartment blocks in Valencia leaving residents trapped on their balconies

An Israeli strike destroyed buildings in Rafah

‘Encouraging’ signs in Middle East ceasefire efforts as US envoy visits

Flowers next to a portrait of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s mother says she is resisting pressure to agree to secret burial

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro arrives at Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia, Brazil

Ex-Brazilian president Bolsonaro meets with police as part of coup allegations

The Alabama Supreme Court

More Alabama IVF providers pause treatment after court ruling on frozen embryos

The devasted families of “best friends” Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, have paid tribute to the teenage boys

Bristol stabbings: Families of teenage boys pay tribute after deaths of 'best friends'

Hundreds of banned number plates have been revealed

Revealed: Full list of new 2024 registrations banned by the DVLA

AT&T customers were unable to send texts, access the internet or make calls, even to emergency services via 911.

AT&T customers hit by widespread outage with cellular and internet service down in the US

Author Wendy Mitchell

Author Wendy Mitchell issues plea for 'choice of how we die' as she announces her death after battle with dementia
rts

Backlash aimed at police after divisive ‘From the River to the Sea’ slogan was projected onto Parliament
People mourn the death of miner Santiago Mora

Families mourn miners killed in Venezuela’s worst mining accident in years

Sainsbury's is trialling new electronic security cabinets

Sainsbury's introduces AI security cabinets in latest bid to tackle spike in shoplifting

Alexei Navalny's mother says she is being 'blackmailed' by the Kremlin

Alexei Navalny’s mother ‘blackmailed’ by Kremlin with threat to 'do something' to the corpse of Putin's arch enemy
Vladimir Putin

Putin takes co-pilot’s seat during flight of nuclear-capable bomber

Constance Marten was given almost £50,000 from her trust fund in the months before she disappeared with her partner

Fugitive Constance Marten ‘was given £50k from trust fund months before she disappeared’

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

