Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight blasts off with 80-year-old British ex-Olympian and teenager onboard

Virgin Galactic's first space tourists strapped inside and in space. Picture: social media

By Will Taylor

Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight blasted off with an 80-year-old British former Olympian, an 18-year-old student and her mother on board.

Antiguan mother and daughter duo Keisha Schahaff, 46 and Anastatia Mayers, 18 and retired British Olympian Jon Goodwin, 80, are making history for the Richard Branson-founded company when they venture into space.

After the 'hero walk' where they said goodbye to friends and family, the three individuals strapped inside the VSS Unity rocket attached to the underbelly of a larger carrier plane named Eve.

The VSS Unity took off from New Mexico shortly before 4pm UK time and was due to complete a 90-minute flight.

Virgin Galactic space tourists heading into space. Picture: social media

On board as the tourists reach space. Picture: social media

The planes will soar to about 44,000 feet above Earth's surface, where they will separate and the spaceplane to carry the three new astronauts over 50 miles above sea level for passengers to enjoy incredible views of Earth.

The mother and daughter won their seats in a sweepstakes and Goodwin purchased his seat for $250,000 in 2005 - he will be the first Olympian to travel into space.

Branson was not present at the launch but was in Antigua with Schahaff and Mayers' family to celebrate the launch.

Virgin Galactic has already booked a backlog of 800 customers vying for their chance to go to space, which was made possible by the company's inaugural mission in June.

Tickets were sold for $250,000 but have since increased to $450,000.

Today's historic Galactic 02 mission will have six people on board, including three Virgin Galactic employees – Commander Frederick Sturckow, Pilot Kelly Latimer, and Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses.

Schahaff, from Antigua, won a sweepstake with Omaze. Mayers, the second youngest person to travel to space, is one of Schahaff's two daughters.

She is in her second year studying philosophy and physics at the University of Aberdeen. studying Philosophy and Physics. Mayers is set on becoming an astrobiologist.

Goodwin competed in the 1972 Munich Games.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014 and has since been dedicated to raising awareness for the disease and the importance of research into finding a cure - and hopes that taking part in this mission will help shine a spotlight on the condition.