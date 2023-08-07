Exclusive

Most Virgin Atlantic pilots have seen a tired colleague make mistakes as they fear colleagues 'not fit to work'

7 August 2023, 08:20 | Updated: 7 August 2023, 08:55

Most Virgin Atlantic pilots surveyed have seen a fellow pilot make a mistake at work
Most Virgin Atlantic pilots surveyed have seen a fellow pilot make a mistake at work. Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Most pilots at a major airline have seen a colleague make a mistake in the cockpit, with three quarters claiming they had witnessed a fellow pilot clearly too tired to work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A union survey of Virgin Atlantic pilots was handed to staff only last month but the results, seen by LBC, have piled pressure on the airline.

Some 75.6% of the respondents to a survey of nearly 900 pilots at the airline said they had operated with a colleague who was "clearly not fit to do so due to fatigue or tiredness".

Over 88% said that they had experienced or witnessed a colleague make a mistake in the flight deck.

The stress and strain of the current conditions are also affecting the wellbeing of Virgin Atlantic’s pilots, respondents said.

Virgin Atlantic Airbus landing at London's Heathrow Airport
Virgin Atlantic Airbus landing at London's Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

Annual flying hours for pilots have increased by 20% under the current roster for Virgin Atlantic, which was imposed during Covid at a time of job-cuts. But staff say a short-term measure is now having profound long-term consequences - with the number of pilots reporting unfit due to fatigue at record high levels.

Some 96.3% of survey respondents said the current roster was having a detrimental impact on wellbeing, 96.9% said that their home life had suffered as a result and nearly 80% said that their mental health had been negatively impacted.

Pilots with Virgin Atlantic are represented by BALPA (the British Airline Pilots' Association). Bosses at the registered trade union have echoed concerns to LBC, and have confirmed that strike action is possible.

Miranda Rackley, BALPA's interim general secretary, said: "There are serious concerns relating to pilot fatigue and wellbeing around scheduling and rostering arrangements".

Some 96% of pilots at the airline have voted for strike action, with Ms Rackley labelling the result "an overwhelming mandate".

Read more: Pilot carried on flying after thinking co-pilot who suffered cardiac arrest and died was joking around

Read more: Real-life snakes on a plane: Pilot forced to make emergency landing after spotting highly venomous cobra in cockpit

Pilots often operate fatigued, respondents said
Pilots often operate fatigued, respondents said. Picture: Alamy

In a memo circulated to members, the union said that "our message to our employer is clear – there must be change, and that change has to start now”, adding that there is "a genuine safety risk presented by cumulative fatiguing flights". BALPA also said that the survey should make "Virgin Atlantic, their shareholders, and the regulators, stop and think".

Other concerning factors in the survey are that over half of pilots have admitted to not operating a flight due to tiredness in the last year and that during flights CRR (controlled rest) was being overused.

For example, CRR which usually involves 30 minutes of sleep, is not meant to be used outbound from the UK – yet 99% of pilots admitted to using it on that leg, with nearly 56% saying that they mostly or always did so.

Some 97% of pilots said that they "mostly" or "always" slept for more than the suggested 30 minutes.

A Virgin Atlantic plane landing at Heathrow
A Virgin Atlantic plane landing at Heathrow. Picture: Getty

One pilot affected told LBC that there were "constantly" pilots calling in fatigued. “We’re now the crew of the Titanic telling Captain Smith that there’s an iceberg of fatigue ahead, but he’s sailing on thinking about the glory".

Despite the CEO of Virgin Atlantic Shai Weiss earning over £3.5million last year, the anonymous pilot said: "We are not asking for more money, we are asking for a roster which allows us to be safe. No passenger would want to fly with a pilot who is suffering with fatigue."

In response, a spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic told LBC: "The health, safety and security of our people and customers is our number one priority. We carefully analyse and manage working and fatigue levels to ensure the wellbeing of our pilots and the safety of our operation.

"Our pilots only fly when they are fit to fly, it is their duty as well as ours, Virgin Atlantic is one of the safest airlines in the industry and we will defend our reputation fiercely".

The company added: "We are ready to commence pay and lifestyle discussions now".

But Paul Charles, the former Communications Director for Virgin Atlantic, told LBC that the findings would prompt "serious concerns" among the airline's senior management.

Mr Charles, who runs the PC Agency, a PR firm, added that "Virgin's working conditions have always been pretty good" but that they "would clearly be sidewinded by this", saying "they will want to do a deal and avert any strike action."

Lord Kirkhope, a Conservative peer and licenced pilot, told LBC: "I'm somewhat surprised and slightly concerned. We need to sort this out. This has the potential to be dangerous. I'm very bothered by this".

Meanwhile there could soon be political pressure for the airline given that Captain Warren Braverman, brother-in-law of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, is on the Virgin Atlantic pilot roster – while James Mordaunt, brother of Leader of the House of Commons Penny, is a Flight Service Manager with the company.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants to board Bibby Stockholm today as minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Ian Watkins was cut as he was taken hostage

Paedophile singer Ian Watkins was taken hostage in jail 'because inmates got jealous about his guitar lessons'

Just Stop Oil protesters are set to disrupt Premier League games this season

'The Prem's our Holy Grail': Just Stop Oil plan to disrupt a Premier League game every weekend this season

Niger Coup

Niger’s junta shuts airspace and accuses nations of invasion plans

Chinese soldiers

China releases TV documentary showcasing army’s ability to attack Taiwan

Rahul Gandhi

Indian opposition leader reinstated as legislator days after court order

China tracked the prime minister, Sir Iain Duncan Smith claimed

China 'tracked prime minister's movements using hidden tracking device in car parts'

Scouts at the site

Thousands of scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm Khanun looms

A-level students could be in for a big disappointment this year

'Disappointment' ahead for A-level students, with almost 100,000 fewer top grades expected this year

Liberal Democrat-run Sutton Council in south London was urged by the Government to reconsider its policy, while the RAC described the measure as "discriminatory".

'Nothing short of discriminatory': Council slammed for introducing higher fees for drivers who pay for parking with cash

Major change to pub laws from next month as takeaway pints set to be banned

Last orders for takeaway pints as huge change to pub laws will see the practice banned

Andrew Malkinson

Man wrongly jailed for rape for 17 years is 'maybe too damaged' for another relationship

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident

Landlords and employers are to get tougher fines for dealing with illegal migrants

Bosses who hire illegal migrants to be fined £60,000 per person, with landlords risking payments of £20,000

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins speaks out after six hour prison siege leaves singer in serious condition
Part of the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, the 34 square mile territory will act as a 'Plan B' for the government

Government to send channel migrants 4,000 miles to Ascension Island as 'sensible' Rwanda alternative

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk's twitter profile shown on a phone with the old Twitter bird in the background

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

California Bear Break Ins

US authorities capture suspects in string of burglaries – a bear and her cubs

Family pay emotional tribute to 'beautiful boy' as police name teenager stabbed to death in seaside town

Family pay emotional tribute to 'beautiful boy' as police name teenager stabbed to death in seaside town
Portugal Pope World Youth Day

Pope discusses his health, his ditched peace prayer and LGBT+ Catholics

Donald Trump has demanded the Washington DC federal judge overseeing his election fraud case to step aside

Trump demands judge overseeing election fraud case step aside claiming 'there is no way I can get a fair trial'
Senegal Opposition Leader

Senegal’s opposition leader hospitalised a week into prison hunger strike

Derailed train with rescue workers around

At least 30 killed and 90 injured after train derails in Pakistan

Greta Gerwig at Barbie Premiere

Barbie joins one-billion-dollar club in record-breaking run for Greta Gerwig

Ukraine hits two key bridges into Russian-occupied Crimea after Zelensky claims Moscow targeted blood transfusion centre

Ukraine hits two key bridges into Crimea as Zelenskyy claims Moscow targeted blood transfusion centre
Italy2

Two dead and more than 30 missing after migrant boats capsize south of Italian island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit