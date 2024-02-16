Heartbreak as officer on the way to the scene of a fatal crash discovers his wife is among the victims

The officer's wife Melissa Delaney was killed in the crash. Picture: Police Scotland/Social Media

By Jenny Medlicott

A traffic officer was on the way to the scene of a fatal car crash before finding out his wife was one of the victims.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the three-vehicle crash at around 6:20am on Tuesday.

The incident involved a Peugeot Boxer van, a Nissan Qashqai and a Renault Clio on the A75.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday that Melissa Delaney, 41, and a 35-year-old man had been killed in the crash on the A75 in Dumfriesshire.

It is understood that a traffic officer was on the way to the scene before discovering that his wife, Melissa, was one of the victims, according to The Sun.

Tributes have since poured in for nurse and mother Ms Delaney who lived in Dumfries.

The Dumfries Baton Twirlers (DBT), a club which Ms Delany had been involved with for almost 15 years, offered their “heartfelt condolences” to her family.

In a tribute, it said she was "one of the best supporters to all our members and she was so proud of her two girls".

The tribute added: “Every single athlete, parent and supporter of our club is hurting today. We can't imagine any competition or trip ever being the same again.”

Club member Abbie Davidson said: “At DBT we are one big family, and it's not until something tragic like this happens you realise how lucky you are to be surrounded by such a strong and supportive group of people.

“Our family will never be the same without you Mel.

“You have raised such strong, beautiful and talented girls who will continue to be an absolute credit to you.”

On social media, Sarah Wilson, who said Mrs Delaney was her childhood neighbour, said: “This news has shattered the lives of so many and goes to show how loved she really was. I am left with nothing but happy memories of her and will never forget that neverending smile on her face.”

While another wrote: “I have no words. I am simply just devastated and heartbroken that this amazing woman Mel Delaney is no longer with us.

"She was so much fun, so kind and her banter was just the best.

"The world can be so cruel at times and she was taken far too early. I’m so privileged to have had some lovely memories with you which I will cherish forever."

Road Policing Inspector Adnan Alam said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the people who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.

“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or anyone with dashcam footage of the A75 around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 0414 of 13 February.