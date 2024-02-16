US teenager, 19, hung by her broken leg on power line after being thrown from her car in horror crash

16 February 2024, 07:59

Warning: Contains images some readers may find distressing

Kennedy Littledike, 19, crashed her car in 2021but is now spreading positive messages to others
Kennedy Littledike, 19, crashed her car in 2021but is now spreading positive messages to others. Picture: TikTok/Instagram

By Asher McShane

A teenager who lost her leg in a horror car crash was catapulted into the air and left hanging by a power line by her broken leg.

Kennedy Littledike, 19, crashed her car in 2021 when she became emotional behind the wheel while going through a breakup and lost control.

Her car veered off the road and she “overcorrected too far”

“We started flipping and rolling,” she told US TV’s Inside Edition. “'We didn't have our seat belts. So when we were flipping, and I was the first one out, I wasn't on the ground. I was actually hanging in the power line by my broken leg.' 

Her two friends, Nakia Molina and Jacob Rasmussen, suffered serious injuries.

Kennedy had to go through multiple surgeries as doctors tried to save as much of her leg as possible
Kennedy had to go through multiple surgeries as doctors tried to save as much of her leg as possible. Picture: Instagram

She said being held up by the power line actually saved her life.

“The main artery in my leg was pinched off by the power line, and then the main artery in my arm was actually cauterized when I got electrocuted.”

Kennedy, 19, pictured hanging from the power line after the crash
Kennedy, 19, pictured hanging from the power line after the crash. Picture: TikTok

“I remember I was drowning in my blood because it was running from my leg, it was running from my arm, and it was going in my nose, and I was just wiping it out because it was literally drowning me.”

“They tried to save as much as possible because the more leg that you have for a prosthetic leg to walk, the easier it is,' Littledike said.

The teenager lost her leg in the crash but says landing on the power line saved her life
The teenager lost her leg in the crash but says landing on the power line saved her life. Picture: Instagram

Kennedy has now turned to trying to help others, becoming a speaker about driving safety and the importance of wearing seatbelts.

She also has over 40,000 social media followers and uses TikTok and Instagram to spread positive messages.

“I would go through this accident. I would go through the pain, I would go through it all again, just to have that rewarding feeling, and feeling like I made a difference in someone's life," she says. "So I love it. I really do. And it makes me feel like I make a difference in this world.”

