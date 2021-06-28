Officer taken to hospital after 'mindless thugs' hurl brick at police car

28 June 2021, 12:25 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 12:32

West Midlands Police posted a photo of the damage (@ResponseWMP)
West Midlands Police posted a photo of the damage (@ResponseWMP). Picture: @ResponseWMP

By Will Taylor

An officer has been taken to hospital after "mindless thugs" threw a brick at a police car responding to an emergency.

A West Midlands Police Twitter account posted a photo of the car, which had its front driver side window completely smashed in.

Two officers were in the vehicle when the brick was thrown through, causing head injuries for one of them.

"Mindless thugs throws brick at police vehicle whilst responding to an emergency incident causing injury to police officer!! One vehicle less to respond to emergencies & one officer at hospital!" tweeted the Force Response account.

Read more: Exclusive: 45 arrests made each day during lockdown for attacks on emergency workers

Read more: Paramedics in England to wear body cameras after rise in attacks

The incident took place at about 11.20pm in Solihull.

The force said the officer's injuries are minor but they are shocked by the "incredibly dangerous and disrespectful" actions.

West Midlands Police added: "The suspects were dressed in dark clothing and possibly riding electric bikes.

"If you saw anything, or know who they may be, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call us on 101, quoting crime reference number 20/1186569/21."

