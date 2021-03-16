Officers intervene after third night of protests over Metropolitan Police actions

Police confronted protesters outside New Scotland Yard. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Officers intervened during the third night of protests over the Metropolitan Police as protesters moved to block a road outside Parliament.

Police were filmed taking away a women who laid down in the road at Parliament Square to block traffic.

Hundreds once again turned out to protest the actions of police officers at Clapham Common during a vigil for Sarah Everard on Saturday.

It follows an announcement from the organisers of Reclaim These Streets, the group that organised Saturday's event, that they have "lost our confidence" in Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick following a meeting earlier on Tuesday.

Police faced off with protesters outside New Scotland Yard. Picture: PA Images

Protesters chanted "kill the bill" at officers outside the Metropolitan Police's headquarters. Picture: PA Images

In a statement on Twitter, the group said on Monday it was invited to meet with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, deputy mayor for policing Sophie Linden and London victims' commissioner Claire Waxman, and later with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida.

Reclaim These Streets said: "Despite this issue being top of the news agenda and our flexibility with timings, she provided us just 15 minutes of her time to discuss both the right to protest and women's safety.

"We pressed the commissioner for a clear answer on what an acceptable form of a vigil would be under the legislation, and she refused to provide an answer."

Protesters remained defiant on the third night of protests against the police. Picture: PA Images

Campaigners unveiled a 'fight police brutality' banner outside New Scotland Yard. Picture: PA Images

The group said it was "considering our legal options" following the meeting.

It continued: "We asked Commissioner Dick to waive the fines of women who attended the vigil at Clapham Common on Saturday, but she flat out refused, even though it was her force's decisions that forced women into this position.

"We believe we have given Commissioner Dick and the Metropolitan Police more than enough opportunities to demonstrate that they are committed to policing by consent and allowing people to use their rights.

"She has lost our confidence in her ability to lead the urgent changes needed to tackle institutional misogyny and racism in the Metropolitan Police, and she has clearly lost the confidence of London's women too, and we urge her to consider her position."