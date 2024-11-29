Officer who rammed cow with police car to return to front-line duties after six-month probe, 250 videos and 75 witness statements

Footage of the ramming incident went viral in June. Picture: Surrey Police

By Josef Al Shemary

The investigation determined that officers "acted within their duties" in ramming the cow, which was traumatised and suffered severe injuries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The lengthy probe saw 250 videos analysed by the force, alongside 75 witness statements.

"We can confirm that this incident has been thoroughly investigated as both a criminal and internal misconduct matter and has now concluded," the force said in a statement on Friday.

It comes as the calf which was rammed by a Surrey Police 4x4 vehicle back in June, is still injured 100 days on from the incident, LBC can reveal.

The video, which went viral, saw the police vehicle slam into the cow, which was standing on a residential street on Thursday night.

The cow, Beau Lucie, from a farm in Surrey, escaped on the 14th June and was said to have been on the loose for ‘several hours’.

The cow was thrown a short distance along the road, after which the police vehicle drove into it again to pin it under the car.

Warning: some readers may find the below footage disturbing

Officer who used police car to ram cow removed from frontline duties

Deputy Chief Constable, Nev Kemp, said; “We appreciate the strength of feeling which remains in relation to this incident, which is why we committed to conducting a diligent and thorough investigation to determine whether any criminal offences had taken place in relation to the actions taken by Surrey Police on the night.

“This involved gathering substantial amounts of video evidence, as well as speaking to witnesses, and animal welfare specialists to help inform the SIOs decision making. After investigating for five months, the SIO found that while there is necessary organisational learning in relation to how we handle loose livestock, no criminal offences were made out and therefore no further action should be taken against those who were involved.

The officer who rammed the cow was taken off frontline duty following the incident. He will now return to frontline duties, say police.

Mr Kemp added: “This determination was supported by the Head of Professional Standards for Surrey Police who subsequently reviewed whether there was any potential misconduct.

"They determined a need for individual learning, but that no further action is taken in relation to misconduct. The driver of the vehicle will return to frontline duties in due course."

Shortly after the incident, then-leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer told reporters in Southampton: "I was really shocked when I saw that footage and I think anybody who saw that footage would be shocked.

"I think you'll correct me if I'm wrong, the officer has been taken off frontline duties. But yeah, I was shocked.

"I'm 100% in agreement with the callers into LBC this morning I suspect the rest of the country do as well, by the way."

Escaped cow that was rammed by a police car is 'one of the worst cases of animal cruelty', says campaigner

While no further action has been taken towards any of the officers involved, Surrey Police say they have implemented a number of changes following the incident.

“This incident has highlighted several issues in relation to how the police respond to a loose livestock incident and therefore, as a Force, we want to do what we can to reduce the possibility of any event like this happening again, not just in Surrey but anywhere in the country.

"We have reviewed the recommendations made by the SIO and experts in this area, and will be working to address these promptly, sharing any best practice with Forces across the UK.

“We have already made changes to our protocol for loose livestock. These changes were developed in partnership with a new national advice working group, which we established following the incident, to seek guidance from experts including the British Animal Rescue and Trauma Care Association, British Cattle Veterinary Association, National Farmers Union, and the National Rural Crime Unit. I am grateful to them for their support and guidance.”