Officials considering how vaccines could allow summer holidays abroad

Plans being considered by the Government may allow vaccinated travellers to visit amber list countries without quarantining on return. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Vaccines could play a role in opening up international travel for British holidaymakers, under plans being considered by the Government.

Officials are looking at proposals that could allow Britons who have had both coronavirus vaccine doses to avoid having to quarantine when returning from countries on the amber list, according to reports in the Daily Telegraph.

The amber list includes popular European holiday destinations such as Portugal, Spain and France, as well as destinations further afield such as Thailand.

Currently travellers to Britain from amber list countries must take a series of Covid-19 tests – which they must pay for – and quarantine at home for 10 days.

The Government website states that, as things stand, you must do this regardless of your vaccination status, and advises against travel to amber list countries.

Read more: Blackford asks for PM to confirm the messages leaked by Cummings

Read more: Daniel Morgan's brother tells LBC he feels 'vindicated' after Met Police corruption report

But a Government spokeswoman confirmed that work has begun to "consider the role of vaccinations" for inbound travel following the continued success of the jab's rollout.

"As set out in the Global Travel Taskforce, we are working with industry for a safe return to international travel, guided by one overwhelming priority, public health,” said the spokeswoman.

"Decisions on our traffic light system are kept under constant review, and based on a range of health factors.

"Recognising the strong strategic rationale and success of the vaccine programme, we have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel."

Demand for air travel collapsed in March of last year when the UK went into lockdown in response to the crisis, with the Government now under pressure to restart international travel by the battered tourism industry.