Ohio to give away $1million to five people who have received coronavirus vaccine

13 May 2021, 19:33 | Updated: 13 May 2021, 19:52

The vaccine rollout in the US has slowed in recent weeks
The vaccine rollout in the US has slowed in recent weeks. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The US state of Ohio is to give away $1million to five people who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican governor, announced the scheme on Tuesday amid a drop in the uptake of the jab.

Vaccination rates across the US have started to fall in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Indian variant: Boris Johnson 'ruling nothing out' amid worries about delay to roadmap

READ MORE: People aged 38 and 39 invited to book Covid-19 vaccine in England

Mr DeWine said that over the next five weeks, five people aged over 18 who have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine will win $1million, with one name being drawn each week.

After a televised address in which he announced the scheme, he wrote on Twitter: “Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

“This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars.”

Governor Mike DeWine during a daily coronavirus briefing
Governor Mike DeWine during a daily coronavirus briefing. Picture: PA

He said the money would come from “existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds”, adding “you must be vaccinated before the drawing.”

He added in a further tweet: “I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.”

“But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19.”

In addition to the $1million prizes, Mr DeWine also announced an incentive designed to encourage children aged 12 to 17 to get the jab.

He said the state would the draw the name of one vaccinated child to receive a full, four-year college scholarship at one of Ohio’s state universities – with fees for room, board and books all included.

The US authorised the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 earlier this week.

Latest News

See more Latest News

British tourists could still be barred from visiting Portugal

British tourists could be refused entry to Portugal despite it being on UK's green list
Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City

Hamas and Israel trade rockets and air strikes as violence spreads
Jennifer Aniston posted a video on Instagram appearing to show the Friends cast arm in arm

Friends star confirms sitcom will return to people's screens at the end of May
The defendants are due at Bristol Magistrates' Court

Kill the Bill protests: Eight charged with riot after Bristol police demonstration
Police are seen around the immigration enforcement van

Men detained by Immigration Enforcement released after Glasgow protests
Miranda Lambert, left, and Maren Morris

Country stars Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris lead CMT Music Awards nominations

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst

'Conflict likely to continue as Israel will fear looking weak after rocket strike,' says analyst
Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls

Watch LIVE: Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely takes your calls
Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

Watch LIVE: Police Federation chair John Apter speaks to LBC

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill

James O'Brien reacts to Tory Minister being put on spot over free speech bill
Call The Commissioner: Cressida Dick answers listeners' questions | Watch Live from 8AM

Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Friday 8am

Labour has 'lingering toxicity', ex-Adviser tells Nick Ferrari

Starmer 'won't fix Labour's lingering toxicity in a few months', ex-party adviser says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London