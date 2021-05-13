Ohio to give away $1million to five people who have received coronavirus vaccine

The vaccine rollout in the US has slowed in recent weeks. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The US state of Ohio is to give away $1million to five people who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican governor, announced the scheme on Tuesday amid a drop in the uptake of the jab.

Vaccination rates across the US have started to fall in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Indian variant: Boris Johnson 'ruling nothing out' amid worries about delay to roadmap

READ MORE: People aged 38 and 39 invited to book Covid-19 vaccine in England

Mr DeWine said that over the next five weeks, five people aged over 18 who have received at least one dose of an approved vaccine will win $1million, with one name being drawn each week.

After a televised address in which he announced the scheme, he wrote on Twitter: “Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

“This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars.”

Governor Mike DeWine during a daily coronavirus briefing. Picture: PA

He said the money would come from “existing federal Coronavirus Relief Funds”, adding “you must be vaccinated before the drawing.”

He added in a further tweet: “I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.”

“But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19.”

I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.” But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

In addition to the $1million prizes, Mr DeWine also announced an incentive designed to encourage children aged 12 to 17 to get the jab.

He said the state would the draw the name of one vaccinated child to receive a full, four-year college scholarship at one of Ohio’s state universities – with fees for room, board and books all included.

The US authorised the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 earlier this week.