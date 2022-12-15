Brit in Qatar hospital after coworker 'beaten to death with breathing apparatus before attacker tried to flee on helicopter'

The attack took place on an oil rig off Qatar. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

A Scottish oil rig worker was beaten to death with a breathing apparatus bottle then wrapped in a bed sheet in a bid to hide his body.

His attacker then tried to flee the rig in the Persian Gulf on a helicopter, it has been claimed.

But the body was found by another coworker who was then attacked by the assailant. The suspect was then detained.

The dead victim, who is reported to have been a married father, was found after his attacker tried to hide it in the bathroom of staff living quarters on the Seafox Burj platform, off Qatar.

The second victim, named as Christopher Begley, an oil worker from Coatbridge in Lanakshire, is said to have suffered serious injuries.

His father Dennis, 64, said: "The man who attacked Christopher is someone known to him, but there was no bad feeling between them before this. It was completely unprovoked and makes no sense to us at all."

He added: "We do know that Christopher's injuries are not life threatening. He is in hospital but it is nothing too serious."

Mr Begley was injured in the incident on a Qatari oil rig. Picture: Social media

One worker said: "Apparently, one guy battered another worker with a [breathing apparatus] bottle.

"We were told he then wrapped him up in the bed sheet and put him in the bathroom. Then he went for his dinner.

"A third guy saw him and asked how the now dead man was and said he was going to see him. He followed him back to the room and then hit him over the head and started to strangle him, but he managed to escape and get help."

Another worked said he thought the attacker has tried to throw the body into the sea before boarding a helicopter.

Film-Ocean, which employed the three men, said the incident was not work related.

The company said in a statement: "Film-Ocean Ltd can regretfully confirm one person has been fatally wounded and another has been injured following a non-work related incident on an offshore installation off Qatar.

"A third person has been taken into police custody and is assisting Qatari authorities with their inquiries.

"The injured worker received treatment in hospital in Qatar, but has since been released.

"The next of kin of those involved have been informed, and the company is working to ensure they receive the appropriate support.

"All three personnel were contracted to Film-Ocean and were working on the platform at the time of the incident, which was reported around 0140hrs Arabia Standard Time on Monday, December 12."