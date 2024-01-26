Breaking News

British oil tanker on fire in Red Sea after attack by Houthi rebels

By Kieran Kelly

A ship is on fire after being struck off the coast of Yemen, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations has (UKMTO) said.

In a statement, the commodities giant Trafigura, which has offices in Britain, said firefighting equipment on board was being deployed to control the flames and the safety of the crew is its "foremost priority".

A Trafigura spokesperson said: "Earlier on 26 January, the Marlin Luanda, a petroleum products tanker vessel operated on behalf of Trafigura, was struck by a missile as it transited the Red Sea.

"Firefighting equipment on board is being deployed to suppress and control the fire caused in one cargo tank on the starboard side. The safety of the crew is our foremost priority.

"We remain in contact with the vessel and are monitoring the situation carefully. Military ships in the region are underway to provide assistance."

