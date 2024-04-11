Controversial life of OJ Simpson: From NFL star to murder suspect in 'trial of the century'

11 April 2024, 18:49 | Updated: 11 April 2024, 18:51

OJ Simpson, the controversial former NFL star who also pursued an acting career, has died of cancer at the age of 76.
OJ Simpson, the controversial former NFL star who also pursued an acting career, has died of cancer at the age of 76. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

OJ Simpson died aged 76 on Wednesday following a short battle with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His family announced that he had died in a statement on Thursday, saying: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

The former NFL star was controversially cleared of double murder in the 'trial of the century' in 1995.

Read more: Former American footballer OJ Simpson who was controversially cleared of double murder dies age 76 after cancer battle

OJ Simpson has died at 76

Simpson first rose to fame as a college footballer before playing in the NFL.

He was chosen first in the draft by the Buffalo Bills and played for them for nine seasons before joining the San Francisco 49ers.

He became one of the most successful and popular sports stars of his generation, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

After Simpson retired from the NFL in 1979, an acting career beckoned, with him becoming one of the TV glory boys as a commentator and then an actor in films.

A young Simpson was among the supporting cast of 1976 thriller The Cassandra Crossing, making his way from American football star to movie hero.

He got the part after it was turned down by James Coburn.

Simpson went on to feature in the 1989 comedy film The Naked Gun: From the Files Of Police Squad! - starring alongside Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley and George Kennedy.

He revisited his role as a detective sidekick in the Naked Gun follow-ups The Smell Of Fear and The Final Insult.

Simpson also appeared in 1974 drama The Klansman, disaster film The Towering Inferno and starred in his own hidden-camera prank TV show Juiced With OJ Simpson.

Motorists stopped to wave as police cars pursued the Ford Bronco
Motorists stopped to wave as police cars pursued the Ford Bronco. Picture: Getty

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

The pair were found stabbed to death outside Brown's home in LA in 1994, with Simpson quickly emerging as a suspect.

He was ordered to surrender himself to police but instead fled in his white Ford Bronco.

The car chase that led to Simpson's arrest and the subsequent trial were televised live and were media sensations.

Famously, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's father Robert Kardashian was a member of his defence team.

An estimated 100 million people nationwide tuned in to watch or listen to the verdict.

Simpson was later found responsible in a civil trial and ordered to pay more than $33m in damages to the families.

He went on to be jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 and served a lengthy sentence before being released in 2017.

He was discharged from parole in December 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Harry Kane's three children 'injured in multi-car crash' in Germany on day he flew to London for Champions League clash

Caitlyn Jenner has responded to news of the death of O.J. Simpson

'Good riddance': Caitlyn Jenner responds to OJ Simpson's death 30 years on from murder trial that tore Kardashians apart

The British TV chef who "ghosted" his pregnant wife was found in under 16 hours following an online manhunt

Missing husband and TV chef Charles Withers sends 'grovelling' text to wife

Poland Abortion

Poland’s parliament debates liberalising abortion law

Ina Rodrigues was killed in the collision

WATCH: CCTV captures moment moped drivers flee after woman, 58, killed in Hammersmith hit-and-run

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76

Former American footballer OJ Simpson who was controversially cleared of double murder dies age 76 after cancer battle

The Enel Green Power hydroelectric plant at the Suviana Dam

Divers discover two more bodies in Italian hydroelectric plant explosion

Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank leaves key interest rate unchanged

The sound of the police? A bird has learnt to mimic the sound of a siren

Special Branch: Officers baffled after bird in tree outside police station mimics sound of siren

Members of the Siberian Battalion, formed mostly of volunteer Russian citizens, of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ International Legion, practice during military exercises

Ukraine’s parliament passes law to boost conscript numbers after months of delay

An MQ9 Predator drone

China sanctions two US firms over ‘support for arms sales to Taiwan’

The sentences following the murders of Holly Bramley (left) and Cody Fisher (right) demonstrate a "disparity", a campaigner has said

Domestic violence campaigner slams sentencing ‘disparity’ and says male on female violence ‘not taken as seriously’

A Qatar Airways jet

Judge ends women’s case against Qatar Airways over invasive examinations

Prince Walker-Ayeni died just days before his 18th birthday

Three 16-year-olds charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death in street

Arizona state representative Republican Matt Gress speaks to reporters on the House floor at the Capitol

Fight over abortion ban engulfs lawmakers in Arizona legislature

Sarah Mayhew

Body of woman found in Croydon park 'cut up using power tools', court hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sheridan Smith’s troubled musical titled Opening Night has been cancelled

Sheridan Smith's under-fire West End play cancelled as producers blame ‘challenging financial landscape’
Truong My Lan, front centre, attends a trial in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Property tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam’s largest fraud trial

Ismail Haniyeh barely reacted to the news of his sons' deaths

Chilling moment Hamas leader barely flinches as he’s told his three sons have been killed in Israeli air strike
Reform UK leader Richard Tice had to defend his party’s vetting process after dropping a number of candidates

Reform UK 'mortified' after sacking 'inactive' candidate who turned out to be dead

An Angara-A5 rocket lifts off from Vostochny space launch facility

Russia blasts new heavy-lift rocket into space after two aborted launches

Fujitsu has been given a £155k contract by the National Nuclear Laboratory, LBC understands

Anger as Fujitsu awarded government contract, despite Post Office scandal

Germany Lufthansa

Lufthansa and cabin crew union reach deal in last of German aviation disputes

Truong My Lan has been sentenced to death in Vietnam's biggest ever fraud case

Property billionaire sentenced to death for swindling nearly 3% of Vietnam’s GDP in one of the biggest frauds in history
Patients were forced to wait over an hour at Hilly Fields Medical Centre in Ladywell, South East London

Dozens of patients forced to queue ‘over an hour’ for GP appointment only to be told ‘come back tomorrow’
Britain's biggest defence firm is currently building eight Type 26 Frigates for the Royal Navy at its Glasgow shipyard

'We're ready to respond to war footing demands', boss of BAE's warship building programme says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge
The Prince of Wales has shared a personal message on the account he shares with Kate

Prince William breaks silence after Kate's cancer diagnosis as he shares personal message

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit