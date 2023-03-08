'Gunman' accused of killing Olivia Pratt-Korbel was 'thwarted in bid to kill intended target as he was shopping'

8 March 2023

Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of Olivia's murder
Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of Olivia's murder. Picture: Family handout/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

Kieran Kelly

CCTV footage showing the alleged murderer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel being stopped in his tracks in a previous attempt to kill his "intended target" was shown to a jury trial today.

Thomas Cashman's journey throughout the afternoon of August 22 was caught on camera and he was seen trying to find his 'intended target'.

Cashman, 34, was seen on camera pursuing Joseph Nee, 36, but was unable to "carry out his task to kill" as Nee was shopping at Screwfix, the prosecution alleges.

He had been visiting a friend named Timothy Naylor, with whom he would later watch a football game.

Nee would then be shot by a gunman as he left his friends house, the jury was told.

Read More: 'Stay with me baby': Court hears moment mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, realised her daughter had been shot

Read More: Police slammed for taking 48 hours to find car crash - as survivor’s mum says victim lay beside dead friends for two days

Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Handout

Prosecutor David McLachlan, KC, told the jury: "In summary, on the journey, which had a duration of over two hours, Thomas Cashman went past, or had a view of, Timothy Naylor's address on six occasions.

"On the first two occasions he drove near to Joseph Nee's van which would have been parked up near to Timothy Naylor's address."

Nee managed to stumble through Olivia's home after her mum Cheryl opened the door to figure out where loud noises had been coming from, the court heard.

Armed police outside court as the trial got under way
Armed police outside court as the trial got under way. Picture: Alamy

The nine-year-old was then shot through the chest as a gunman fire another bullet as Nee tried to escape the Pratt-Korbel home.

Mr McLachlan added: "It is the Prosecution case that Thomas Cashman was going to shoot Joseph Nee but he had been thwarted on this occasion because Joseph Nee had gone. He had no option but to turn around."

Cashman denies murdering Olivia and the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm of Olivia's mother Cheryl and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The trial continues.

