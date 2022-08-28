'You're protecting the killers': Police make fresh demand for information on Olivia's murder

28 August 2022, 11:47

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer
Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Will Taylor

Anyone holding back information about the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been told they are "protecting the killers".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Merseyside Police has made arrests over the nine-year-old's killing on Monday but still wants information about the tragedy.

The force previously appealed to Liverpool's "criminal fraternity" amid worries that a "no grass" code of conduct between crooks would hamper the investigation.

Her death came along side other murders in the city and in a new dramatic video appeal, Merseyside Police told people to come forward.

"We've got parents who've lost their children.

"We've got a nine-year-old girl who won't celebrate her 18th birthday. She won't celebrate her wedding. She won't have children of her own.

"If you've got information and you're withholding it, you're protecting the killers. We need your information. Provide that information to us and we'll do the rest."

Olivia was shot and killed when a convicted burglar, Joseph Nee, burst into the home to flee a gunman, who opened fire and hit her and injured her mother, Cheryl.

Read more: Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

Two men arrested over her death were bailed on Saturday. A 36-year-old man from Huyton who was recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence and a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer were also featured in the video.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on Monday
Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on Monday. Picture: Getty

Ms Dale, 28, a council worker, was shot and killed in Old Swan on August 21. She is not thought to have neem the intended victim.

Mr Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on August 16.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the Audi Q3 that they believe took Nee to hospital after the attack, and want information from anyone who saw it in the days prior to the shooting after it left Kingsheath Avenue area on Monday.

The force has warned that "silence is not an option".

It said there is "no hiding place for anyone involved in the murder of little Olivia" and added: "We need names."

Olivia's family urged people to "do the right thing", saying that providing information "is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass', it is about finding out who took our baby away from us".

