Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder suspect Thomas Cashman in court for first time

Thomas Cashman taken to Liverpool magistrates court this morning (l) where he is charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel (r). Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The man charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has appeared in court for the first time in connection with her death.

Thomas Cashman is alleged to have killed the nine-year-old who was shot dead after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased by a gunman into her home in Didcot, Liverpool, on August 22.

The 34-year-old is also charged with the attempted murder of Olivia's mother, 46-year-old Cheryl Korbel, who was injured during the incident, and convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, who was chased into Olivia's home.

Ms Korbel watched from the public gallery today as Cashman appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court alongside Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender.

Thomas Cashman arriving at court. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Picture: Alamy

Both men spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses during the brief hearing.

They were remanded in custody with Cashman due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court at 2pm today.

Russell will appear at the same court on October 31.

Cashman and Russell were charged on Saturday after weeks of desperate appeals to find the suspected gunman.

It also came after Crimestoppers pledged their biggest-ever reward of £200,000 to find the killer.