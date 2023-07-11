Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer Thomas Cashman loses appeal to reduce murder sentence

11 July 2023, 20:57 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 20:59

Olivia Pratt Korbel's killer Thomas Cashman loses appeal to reduce murder sentence
Olivia Pratt Korbel's killer Thomas Cashman loses appeal to reduce murder sentence. Picture: LBC / Alamy / Merseyside Police

By Danielle DeWolfe

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer has failed in his appeal to reduce the length of his murder sentence.

Thomas Cashman was handed a life sentence following the murder of the nine-year-old at her home in Liverpool in August last year.

Cashman, 34, lodged the appeal against his minimum 42-year prison term at the beginning of July, with the Court of Appeal confirming a judge had refused the application.

Olivia died after Cashman attempted to force entry to the family home - firing a gun through the family's front door, while attempting to murder Joseph Nee, 36.

Cashman was also found guilty of wounding with intent of Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, after he fired at Nee indiscriminately through the front door.

Thomas Cashman was handed a life sentence following the murder of the nine-year-old at her home in Liverpool in August last year.
Thomas Cashman was handed a life sentence following the murder of the nine-year-old at her home in Liverpool in August last year. Picture: LBC / Alamy

A jury also found him guilty of the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, a convicted drug dealer who he had chased into Olivia's home before opening fire.

Cashman was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 22 years her murder, receiving 10 years for wounding Olivia's mother with intent.

Speaking to the Mirror, Olivia's mum, Cheryl Korbel, said: "That news meant everything to us as a family, it was huge."

The killing was part of a botched gangland assassination in Dovecot, Liverpool on August 22 last year.

Following his conviction, there were widespread calls for Cashman's sentence to be increased following widespread outrage.

Olivia&squot;s mum, Cheryl Korbel, said that the rejection "meant everything to us as a family, it was huge."
Olivia's mum, Cheryl Korbel, said that the rejection "meant everything to us as a family, it was huge.". Picture: LBC / Merseyside Police

However, the solicitor general, Michael Tomlinson KC, said that despite protests, it would not be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Cashman fired at Nee in the street, before heading towards the family's home armed with two guns.

Getaway driver, Paul Russell, 41, was sentenced to 22 months in prison after pleaded guilty to driving Cashman around following the killing and disposing of a bag believed to contain clothes.

