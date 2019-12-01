Second London Bridge terror victim identified as 23-year-old Saskia Jones

1 December 2019, 16:36 | Updated: 1 December 2019, 16:37

Saskia Jones
Saskia Jones. Picture: Met Police

The woman, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was a volunteer for the Learning Together programme.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the second victim of the London Bridge terror attack was 23 year-old Saskia Jones.

It was announced earlier today that she was a former student at the University of Cambridge.

Saskia, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was a volunteer at the Learning Together event.

Her family described Saskia as a "funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives".

In a statement, they said: "Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support."

Stephen J Toope, the University of Cambridge's vice-chancellor professor, said today: "I am devastated to learn that among the victims of the London Bridge attack were staff and alumni of the University of Cambridge, taking part in an event to mark five years of the Learning Together programme.

What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative programme, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act."

The other victim of the attack was Jack Merritt.

Among the three people injured in the attack, it has been confirmed that one was a staff member of the University of Cambridge.

One of the three further people injured in the London Bridge incident has now been able to return home. Two people remain in a stable condition and continue to receive care in hospital.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

South Western Railway: 27 days of strikes due to hit major rail route into London

Woman killed in London Bridge terror attack named as 23-year-old Saskia Jones

19 killed in Russia as bus skids off bridge and plunges onto frozen river in eastern Siberia

Football star Benik Afobe 'heartbroken' after death of two-year-old daughter

IS bride Lisa Smith arrested in Dublin after being deported from Turkey

The News Explained

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant

Why tonight's YouGov election poll reveal could be so significant
Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Theo Usherwood explains: Boris Johnson's knife crime pledge

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

Leaders' Debate: everything you need to know

An expert explained what a points-based immigration system would mean

What is points-based immigration? Expert reveals it could lead to more immigration
Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party

Theo Usherwood explains the latest blow for the Brexit Party