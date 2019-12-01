Second London Bridge terror victim identified as 23-year-old Saskia Jones

Saskia Jones. Picture: Met Police

The woman, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was a volunteer for the Learning Together programme.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that the second victim of the London Bridge terror attack was 23 year-old Saskia Jones.

It was announced earlier today that she was a former student at the University of Cambridge.

Saskia, from Stratford-upon-Avon, was a volunteer at the Learning Together event.

Her family described Saskia as a "funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives".

In a statement, they said: "Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support."

Stephen J Toope, the University of Cambridge's vice-chancellor professor, said today: "I am devastated to learn that among the victims of the London Bridge attack were staff and alumni of the University of Cambridge, taking part in an event to mark five years of the Learning Together programme.

What should have been a joyous opportunity to celebrate the achievements of this unique and socially transformative programme, hosted by our Institute of Criminology, was instead disrupted by an unspeakable criminal act."

The other victim of the attack was Jack Merritt.

Among the three people injured in the attack, it has been confirmed that one was a staff member of the University of Cambridge.

One of the three further people injured in the London Bridge incident has now been able to return home. Two people remain in a stable condition and continue to receive care in hospital.