One dead after car smashes into six vehicles at high speed on busy Birmingham street - as 25-year-old man arrested

Car smashes into six others at high speed in busy street

By Jasmine Moody

This is the distressing moment a car crashed into six vehicles at a "ridiculous" speed on a busy Birmingham street.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The footage shows an Audi hitting numerous cars on Soho Road at around 8.20pm.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He could not be resuscitated despite emergency services' best efforts and had to be cut free by the fire crew.

A woman suffered potentially serious injuries and was given further treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, whilst a man who was driving one of the cars sustained non-threatening wounds.

Now a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Read more: Firefighter leans on fence while driving instructor’s car sinks in flood ‘because he can only to go in up to his waist'

Read more: Baby aged 10 months among three children found dead in Bristol as woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder

He was taken to hospital for treatment and will be questioned after.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: LBC

After the crash, Councillor David Baker issued a statement: "Absolutely heartbroken to see videos being posted of this crash, and reports that someone has lost their life due to dangerous driving in Birmingham."

Andy Street, the mayor of West Midlands posted on X: "We now know an innocent man lost his life - yet another needless death in Birmingham because of dangerous driving."

A statement from West Midlands Police reads: "We’ve made an arrest after a man has sadly died following a collision in Soho Road, Birmingham, last night (18 February).

"An Audi hit a number of vehicles at around 8.20pm.

"A passenger in a stationary vehicle, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and tragically died.

"Two other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

"A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to hospital for treatment. He will be questioned following his treatment.

"We’ve secured some CCTV and dash cam footage but remain keen to hear from anyone with information who can assist our investigation."

"You can do this via Live Chat on our website, by calling 101, or emailing investigators at SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk, quoting log 3761 of 18 February."