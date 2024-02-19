Baby aged 10 months among three children found dead in Bristol as woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Three children including a 10-month-old boy have been found dead in Bristol as a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Avon and Somerset Police said that the bodies were found following a welfare call on Blaise Walk, Sea Mills at 12.40pm on Sunday afternoon.

All three children - a seven-year-old boy, a three-year-old girl and the 10-month-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.

Post-mortems will be carried out on them.

The woman, 42, is in police custody at hospital.

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The death of such young children is a great shock to the whole community and this incident has had a profound and deep impact on all of us in the police."

She said earlier: “This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking incident in which three children have sadly died.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property. Picture date: Sunday February 18, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property. Picture date: Sunday February 18, 2024. Picture: Alamy

“My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance to anyone who has any questions or concerns.

“Over the coming days, residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we thank them for their cooperation during this time.”

Avon and Somerset Police also confirmed they had notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to prior police contact.