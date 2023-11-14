Exclusive

One in six Edinburgh University students unable to rent housing as planned, study suggests

14 November 2023, 08:51

Edinburgh University students are struggling to find accommodation
Edinburgh University students are struggling to find accommodation. Picture: Alamy
Alan Zycinski

By Alan Zycinski

One in six Edinburgh University students who tried to rent housing before term began weren't able to, a study has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The survey, conducted by student-led organisation Slurp and exclusively shared with LBC, showed students who couldn't find private accommodation by the start of Semester One this year.

The demographically weighted stats took in responses from around 1,300 students who were asked about their experiences in finding housing.

Excluding first years who are covered by the university's housing guarantee, a sixth of all students (16%) who needed private rented accommodation did not have their name on a tenancy agreement by September 18.

Read more: Students barred from 'luxury' accommodation as Home Office takes over block for migrants

Read more: 'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

This could be broken down into 10.4% on undergraduate courses and 24.4% on postgraduate courses.

Slurp also found transgender, non-binary and widening participation students were more likely than other demographics to have experienced homelessness.

And that 96.9% of all respondents agreed that any student who tells their university they are homeless should be offered emergency accommodation.

Co-president of SLURP Lawrence Williams told LBC these were "really shocking results".

He said: "The student housing crisis is just one part of the wider housing crisis - a lack of housing, a lack of accessible housing and how expensive housing is.

"Student numbers have increased dramatically in the last decade too and universities don't match that intake to how much housing is available because they don't have to take responsibility after the first year.

"We think universities need to offer an emergency housing guarantee where if any student tells them they are homeless that student will be guaranteed some form of emergency accommodation.

"Currently neither the councils nor the universities want to provide that guarantee and it means students are falling through the gaps".

Lawrence also claimed emergency accommodation options offered by Edinburgh University were under-advertised.

He said: "As a result that emergency accommodation didn't fill up but we were still seeing students day to day sofa surfing, commuting long distances and living in hotels."

Edinburgh University did run a communications campaign this year signposting students to accommodation support and has launched an accommodation advice service.

A spokesperson said: "Ensuring our students have a safe and stable place to live is one of our top priorities. Every year we provide a guarantee of accommodation for groups of students, including all new undergraduates from outside Edinburgh who are studying for the full academic year and who apply by the deadline.

"This year, as last year, we met this guarantee and provided housing to more than 2,000 additional students over and above that. We have rooms still available for emergency situations where students find themselves without a place to stay, as well as longer term rental options.

"The causes of homelessness are varied and we have many services available to support those who find themselves at risk of becoming homeless, for whatever reason, including hardship funding for those most in need.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Exclusive
LBC can exclusively reveal that Greg Hands will become the Minister for London.

Former Tory party chairman Greg Hands to become 'minister for London' after Paul Scully sacked

Rishi Sunak has assembled his new team - with David Cameron back in Downing Street

Rishi's back to the future Cabinet: David Cameron joins Sunak's top team amid row with Tory right

A woman is being sought by police for holding up a coconut sign

Teacher wanted by police after holding sign comparing Sunak and Braverman to coconuts at Palestine protest

Exclusive
Hundreds of children could be denied access to a life-saving drug to treat cystic fibrosis

Parents fear their children will die young without life-saving Cystic Fibrosis drug deemed 'too expensive' for NHS

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables launches bid for freedom

James Bulger's mother makes desperate plea as her son's killer Jon Venables makes bid for freedom

Britney has posted to Instagram after her sister went on I'm A Celebrity

Britney Spears breaks silence after sister Jamie Lynn joins I'm A Celebrity jungle

Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Bianca Censori 'flees to family in Australia' to escape 'controlling Kanye West'

Richard Holden defended David Cameron's appointment

'We're a broad church: 'Conservative chairman defends David Cameron's comeback despite anger from the Tory right

David Cameron's return to government signals 'the grown ups are back in the building' Clare Foges tells LBC

David Cameron's return to government signals 'the grown ups are back in the building' Clare Foges tells LBC

Exclusive
Greg Hands was demoted in the cabinet reshuffle

Demoted Tory chairman Greg Hands told 'hacked off' candidates they weren't working hard enough before losing job

The NHS is utilising artificial intelligence to track people's eating and drinking habits at home through sensors on kettles and fridges.

Kettles and fridges tracked as NHS trials AI to spot patients at risk of needing hospital care

Southern England will be hit by a thunderstorm this morning

Met Office issues fresh weather warning as southern England to be hit by thunderstorm after Storm Debi

A XL bully dog (stock image)

Applications open for dog owners to register XL bullies before breed made illegal

The Israeli military posted the footage on X/Twitter

Israel 'finds Hamas hospital terror base where hostages were held' - as footage shows guns, grenades and nappies

King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry to give King a birthday call in fresh olive branch as Charles celebrates 75th birthday

NHS Leaders have cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

NHS leaders cast doubt on Rishi Sunak's 'very difficult to achieve' pledge to cut NHS waiting lists

Latest News

See more Latest News

The reshuffle - launched after Mr Sunak sacked Ms Braverman as home secretary - risked inflaming the rift in the Conservative Party.

David Cameron comeback sparks Brexiteer backlash: Rishi Sunak under fire from Tory right over reshuffle
Jonnie Irwin has revealed he is back in hospital and being observed "every four hours"

Jonnie Irwin reveals he is back in hospital and being observed 'every four hours' as he continues cancer battle
I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up

I'm A Celeb 2023 line-up confirmed: Full list of stars entering the jungle including Nigel Farage and Jamie Lynn Spears
The storm has caused travel chaos across the UK

Storm Debi sparks travel chaos across UK as 80mph winds force British Airways to cancel 50 flights
Harry Redknapp (left) lauded Sir Bobby Charlton as ‘England’s greatest ever player’ (right)

Harry Redknapp calls Sir Bobby Charlton ‘England’s greatest ever player’ as mourners say goodbye to legend
'Minister for common sense': Esther McVey

Rishi Sunak brings in Esther McVey as ‘minister for common sense’

Nadine Dorries has blasted ex-PM David Cameron’s appointment and his peerage.

'It isn’t sour grapes': Dorries blasts Cameron's Cabinet role and peerage saying he had it 'easy' as he went to Eton
Three men were arrested at Waterloo Station (pictured) after an incident on Saturday

Three men arrested over 'racially aggravated altercation' at Waterloo Station on Armistice Day
David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron says his return to Cabinet is 'not usual' but hopes his six years as PM can be beneficial to Sunak
Arabella Chi was dragged from her car in a 'traumatic' attack on a ferry to Barcelona

Love Island star Arabella Chi dragged from her car and attacked by two men in 'traumatic' ambush

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit