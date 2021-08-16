One minute silence held for Plymouth shooting victims

By Daisy Stephens

A one minute silence has been held in memory of the five people killed in a mass shooting in Plymouth last week.

Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were killed in the attack on Thursday, along with father and daughter Lee Martyn, 43, and Sophie Martyn, three.

Devon County Council encouraged people to take part in the silence at 11am in remembrance of the five victims.

"Devon County Council is standing alongside the people of Plymouth and asking all residents and staff who wish to, to take time to reflect and join in a one-minute silence," said Councillor John Hart, leader of Devon County Council.

"Residents in Plymouth are our friends, neighbours and colleagues and we all need to come together and support them and for us all to take a moment to remember those who have been lost."

Gunman Jake Davison, 22, shot his five victims before killing himself in a rampage lasting less than 10 minutes.

Davison described being "defeated by life" in videos posted online weeks before his shooting spree.

Posting on YouTube, Davison discussed the misogynistic "incel" movement (involuntarily celibate), liked videos about guns and shared posts on Facebook quoting former US president Donald Trump.

The videos prompted questions over why Davison was deemed safe to have a gun licence.

Police forces have been asked to review their firearm application processes in the wake of the attack.

New statutory guidance from the Government will cover social media checks of people applying for permission to get a firearms or shotgun licence, the Home Office said, and forces will be asked to consider if they need to review existing licences.

It follows comments from former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Stevens, who told The Sunday Telegraph Davison was "clearly a dangerous man".

He added: "The videos he made should have been taken into account when he applied for a shotgun licence."