One person still missing after huge fire breaks out in south Wales following 'explosion'

One person is unaccounted for following the explosion. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

One person is still unaccounted for after a huge fire and explosion ripped through an industrial estate in south Wales.

Huge flames and smoke were seen after the fire broke out in Severn Road, Treforest, on Wednesday evening.

All roads around the Treforest Industrial Estate w closed as emergency services attend the scene, South Wales Police said.

Police said no one had been seriously hurt in the fire, but the whereabouts of one person remain unknown. It is unclear what caused the fire.

The two-storey building was "totally alight" and "at risk of collapse", South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

Emergency services at scene of 'explosion' in South Wales

Business owner Lucy Artiss said: "My tattoo shop and gym just exploded.

"Lost everything but thankfully not hurt. I feel numb, to be honest.

"That gym was my favourite place. Looks like I'll need to find a new shop.So gutted but hey, everything will be replaced. It is what is is."

Local NHS emergency departments were on "high alert" after the blaze, with people asked not to attend A&E unless "absolutely necessary". This was later lifted.

It comes after witnesses reported hearing "a big explosion".

Flames and smoke were seen after the fire broke out in Treforest

A police statement read: "We are at the scene of a serious incident on Severn Road, Treforest.

"The roads around the Industrial Estate are currently closed and are expected to remain as such for some time. Please avoid the area.

"Updates will be provided when available and appropriate."

More than 15 police cars and 10 ambulances were sent to the scene on Wednesday night along with the fire service, local councillor Karl Johnson said.

Jonathan Sweet, Welsh Ambulance Service Strategic Commander, said: “The major incident that the Welsh Ambulance Service declared tonight, Wednesday 13 December 2023, in response to a large fire at Treforest Industrial Estate on Severn Road in Pontypridd, has now been stood down.

“The decision was taken because we are no longer required to treat patients at the scene and to allow our resources to attend to emergencies within the community.

“We treated three patients at the scene before discharging them.”

The huge blaze in South Wales. Picture: LBC

Deputy chief fire officer Dewi Rose said: "At 7.05pm this evening South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) responded to repeat calls about an explosion at Mindset Gym, Rizla House, Severn Road on Treforest Industrial Estate, Pontypridd.

"SWFRS currently has 16 pumping appliances, a number of special appliances and officers in attendance. The latest from the scene is that the building, a large multi-use two-storey commercial premises, is totally alight and at risk of collapse."

Cllr Andrew Morgan tweeted: "There is a significant fire on the Treforest Industrial Estate, emergency services are on the scene... please avoid the area".