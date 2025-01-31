Online shopping fraud rises 20% costing consumers more than £56 million in one year

31 January 2025, 01:01

Online shopping fraud rose quickly to cost consumers more than £56 million last year, marking an increase of 20% in shopping scams.
Online shopping fraud rose quickly to cost consumers more than £56 million last year, marking an increase of 20% in shopping scams. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Online shopping fraud rose quickly to cost consumers more than £56 million last year, marking an increase of 20% in shopping scams.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Consumers reported 68,000 cases of online shopping fraud in the 2023-24 financial year, according to data from Action Fraud obtained by the Lib Dems through a Freedom of Information request.

Consumers suffered a total of more than £56.3 million in losses as a result - up 20% from the year before.

This is compared to £46.6 million of losses in the previous year to fraudulent online shopping scams and some 66,000 cases reported.

Action Fraud describes online shopping fraud as "shopping scams that rely on the anonymity of the internet".

Read more: 'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe

TikTok scam warning after job hunter loses £6,000 responding to advert claiming he could earn thousands online

The Lib Dems are calling for a national Online Crime Agency to be set up to deal with crimes such as personal fraud and threats and incitement to violence on social media.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Criminals are preying on vulnerable people with frauds and scams online on an industrial scale.

"Yet the last Conservative Government sat on its hands and let these fraudsters get away with it.

"People have lost eye-watering amounts of money to online fraudsters and we urgently need real action to stop them.

"Liberal Democrats are urging the Government to set up a new Online Crime Agency to tackle fraud, bring these vile criminals to justice, and free up police time to focus on keeping our communities safe.”

Read more: Mick Jagger leads tributes to late ex-girlfriend and Sixties pop icon Marianne Faithfull

Action Fraud is the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, based out of the City of London police.

Action Fraud has an online toolkit showing steps people can take to protect themselves from online fraud.

They urge people to not give out their personal data, make sure their devices have good, updated antivirus software, and double check if emails are from a reputable source - among many other steps.

UK Finance published their numbers on fraud and scams in the first half of 2024, revealing that over £570 million was stolen by scammers in the time period.

It showed that 72% of fraud cases came from online courses, which account for 32% of the value of losses.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People claiming disability benefits are getting "unacceptably poor service" from the Government as they wait on average 10 times longer for their calls to be answered

‘Unacceptably poor service’ - disability benefit claimants wait 10 times longer for calls to be answered

Trump is under fire for linking the plane crash to diversity hiring

'Despicable': Trump under fire for linking Washington plane crash to diversity - as he jokes about swimming in river

Trump said on Thursday that the US will start imposing 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico from Saturday, which will likely have a dramatic impact on the economy.

Trump imposes 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1 with China to follow, setting up trade war

Exclusive
Abadi Ismail witnessed the crash

'Like a war zone': Washington plane crash witness describes scene of horror he saw from his window

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein kept in touch longer than the duke had previously said

'We'll play some more soon': Prince Andrew's message to Jeffrey Epstein two months after he said contact ended

Mick Jagger and Marianne Faithfull in the gardens at Mount St Margaret Hospital, Sydney, 27 July 1969

Mick Jagger leads tributes to late ex-girlfriend and Sixties pop icon Marianne Faithfull

Selena Lau (L) and Nuria Sajjad (R), both eight, died in the incident at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, in July 2023 while celebrating the last day of the summer term.

Driver bailed after SUV ploughed into Wimbledon primary school tea party and two 8-year-old girls killed

Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden suffers 'four to five blackouts a day' as she shares worrying health update

The recovery operation is focused on the Potomac River

Donald Trump pins blame for Washington plane crash that killed 67 people on diversity hires

Marianne Faithfull.

Beloved pop singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Exclusive
Geoffrey Hinton

'Godfather of AI' warns 'alien superintelligence' could replace humans - and no one knows how to make it safe

Lincolnshire Police

Police force to cut 200 officers amid 14 million budget shortfall

Watts and Samson

Murderer who was out on licence when he killed woman in Croydon handed life sentence

Connor Slade was found dead at a primary school in Wales.

Pictured: 13-year-old boy found dead at primary school named as tributes pour in

Jorja Watt

Newly-qualified teacher died after 'trauma' of being stripped and left naked in a police cell, inquest hears

Douae and Houda have been reported missing.

Two teenage girls on student exchange from Morocco reported missing in London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Kate visits Tŷ Hafan.

Kate shares smiles with patients as she follows Diana's footsteps to become patron of Welsh children's hospice
uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize
WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'
The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 people including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington
John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral
John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.

Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct

BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers

Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News