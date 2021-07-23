Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Opening ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
23 July 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 15:22
Japan has kicked off its much-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the opening ceremony.
The Games were initially scheduled to take place last year but were delayed due to the impact of Covid-19.
Athletes have had to parade in a stadium which is almost empty, due to Covid restrictions.
The time has finally arrived.— Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021
The athletes have overcome many obstacles to reach this moment. Even when things were hard, they never gave up on their dream.
Now, the @Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony begins...#StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/GpmB5fLqk6
Tokyo's Olympic Stadium has a capacity of 68,000, but only around 1,000 VIPs have been able to be spectators at the event.
Among those in attendance are Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and US First Lady Jill Biden.
Fireworks were let off and the Olympic rings were on display during the ceremony.
Meanwhile, the opening ceremony also paid tribute to key workers in Japan who were on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sailor Hannah Mills and rower Mohamed Sbihi were the flag bearers for Team GB and led out the team during the ceremony.
During the ceremony, cameras also appeared to cut away when one of its key performers knelt on one knee.