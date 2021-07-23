Opening ceremony marks start of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

23 July 2021, 15:06 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 15:22

The five Olympic rings on display during the opening ceremony
The five Olympic rings on display during the opening ceremony. Picture: Alamy

By Sam Sholli

Japan has kicked off its much-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the opening ceremony.

The Games were initially scheduled to take place last year but were delayed due to the impact of Covid-19.

Athletes have had to parade in a stadium which is almost empty, due to Covid restrictions.

The Japan flag being carried on stage
The Japan flag being carried on stage . Picture: Alamy

Tokyo's Olympic Stadium has a capacity of 68,000, but only around 1,000 VIPs have been able to be spectators at the event.

Among those in attendance are Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Performers dancing during the ceremony
Performers dancing during the ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Fireworks were let off and the Olympic rings were on display during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony also paid tribute to key workers in Japan who were on the front line during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fireworks were also on display during the ceremony
Fireworks were also on display during the ceremony. Picture: Alamy

Sailor Hannah Mills and rower Mohamed Sbihi were the flag bearers for Team GB and led out the team during the ceremony.

Hannah Mills and rower Mohamed Sbih lead out Team GB
Hannah Mills and rower Mohamed Sbih lead out Team GB. Picture: Alamy

During the ceremony, cameras also appeared to cut away when one of its key performers knelt on one knee.

