Viewers spot 'treadmill nurse' 'taking knee' at Olympics opener but cameras cut away

23 July 2021, 13:21 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 13:42

By Asher McShane

Cameras appeared to cut away when one of the key performers knelt down at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Nurse Arisa Tsubata, 27, ran on a treadmill in front of a virtually empty Olympic stadium as dancers fanned out around her at the start of the ceremony.

She was the first person viewers saw in the Olympic Stadium, running alone on the treadmill before other performers joined her.

But viewers noticed the cameras appear to cut away and jump awkwardly back to other dancers when she took to one knee during the ceremony, which was being watched by millions worldwide.

She ran on the treadmill before stepping off it briefly and kneeling down, before getting back on it again. Cameras cut away to show other performers.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics: Social media teams 'banned from showing athletes taking the knee'

It was unclear if her kneeling was part of the performance but her gesture appeared to echo the anti-racism stance that has been widely adopted by sportsmen and women around the world.

Arisa is a Japanese boxer who worked as a nurse during the pandemic, but lost her chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics because of the virus. Her hopes of qualifying ended when an event was canceled because of the pandemic and slots were awarded by world rankings instead.

One viewer wrote: "I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me..." after seeing the camera cut away as she knelt down on her right knee.

Another person watching it live said: "Maybe she was warming up? That bit seemed to be about her losing hope in sport and then getting back on it."

It comes after it emerged Tokyo Olympics social media teams were banned from sharing posts of athletes taking the knee throughout the games.

Team GB's women's football team took the knee at their first match of the games against Chile on Wednesday.

Players from the United States, Sweden and New Zealand have since joined in with the gesture against racism.

For the Tokyo Olympics, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) relaxed its rules surrounding "making demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas", allowing the teams to make the move.

However, no images appeared on the official Tokyo 2020 live blog or its social media - including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

They did not appear on the IOC's platforms either.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A regional train sits in flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany (Sebastian Schmitt/dpa via AP)

German railway: Floods caused billion-euro damage to network

Bhiwandi

Dozens missing after deadly landslides in western India

Police showed the moment Bowser's vehicle left the road

Shocking footage shows drug-fuelled driver leading police on dangerous 130mph chase
The Great Barrier Reef in Australia (Kyodo News via AP)

Australia avoids Unesco downgrade of Great Barrier Reef

The renovation began in 2019.

Andrew Lloyd Webber unveils £60m Theatre Royal renovations

Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop was reported missing on 8 March.

Parents of missing Brit Sarm Heslop plead for answers from boyfriend

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the army is on standby in case the country’s food supply crisis worsens.

Military 'not needed now' for 'pingdemic' staff shortages support but 'always on standby'
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'
The Labour MP was speaking exclusively to LBC

Dawn Butler opens up about the moment she was escorted out of Parliament
'I'd have to change busses' amongst excuses from young people not getting jabbed, says vaccinator

Young people 'can't be bothered' to get Covid jab, says vaccinator
The caller explained he was living in fear of being told to isolate

Self-employed caller living in fear of NHS app ping worried over loss of income
Nick Ferrari challenged the Environment Secretary

Why are the sectors on the 'let off list' all about food and nothing for faith?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London