Organised gangs shoplifting stores on Tube stops as part of getaway network as they 'steal items to order'

21 September 2023, 10:02

Thieves are targeting shops on the Tube network as part of a shoplifting epidemic
Thieves are targeting shops on the Tube network as part of a shoplifting epidemic. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Fears of organised gangs engaging in professional shoplifting have been raised as they "steal to order".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Lewis's head of security Lucy Brown has warned the groups target stores on Tube routes and the road network, allowing them to get around easier as they rampage shop to shop, threatening workers with violence.

Previously, the store has described shoplifting as an "epidemic".

Brown, who is the partnership's director of security for John Lewis and Waitrose, said: "Some shops are targeted every day, others several times a day. And we're fortunate because we're not the worst hit.

"We've seen a real increase post-Covid. We don't believe it's linked to the cost of living. You have people living chaotic lives with substance abuse who are stealing to fund their habits.

John Lewis has been targeted by professional shoplifters
John Lewis has been targeted by professional shoplifters. Picture: Alamy

"Another major problem - which is new - are organised criminal gangs. They spend as much time shoplifting as we do on our normal jobs. They will target Tube routes, road networks and steal to order.

"There have been gangs operating across North London going from shop to shop and threatening teams with violence."

She told the Mail thieves target high value items that are easy to carry and get rid of, such as alcohol, portable technology and fragrances.

Toothbrushes are also targeted.

Meanwhile, staff at the shops have been punched. This echoes statements from other supermarket executives, with Iceland boss Richard Walker telling LBC his staff have been attacked with hypodermic needles.

Read more: Supermarket staff threatened with hypodermic needles as Iceland boss warns shoplifting 'becoming unpunishable'

Shoplift rampages are becoming an "epidemic"
Shoplift rampages are becoming an "epidemic". Picture: Handout

Some staff at John Lewis are specifically trained to detain shoplifters and wait for the police to arrive, while she has found that "attentive customer service" can deter thieves.

"Impulsive thieves will be put off, while people from organised gangs don't want to be seen and recognised," Brown explained.

Read more: Independent shops in Liverpool forced to create their own security network to combat shoplifters in the city

"We also have a number of technological solutions including really good CCTV and body-worn cameras. Those are proven to deescalate unpleasant situations and also record footage and audio that we can pass on to the police."

But she said police are not always responding at the rate shops would like.

John Lewis loses about £12 million a year to thefts as chairwoman Sharon White described the problem as an "epidemic".

Thieves target stores near Tube stops as part of a shoplifting network
Thieves target stores near Tube stops as part of a shoplifting network. Picture: Alamy

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) also said violence and abuse against staff has risen from 450 incidents a day in 2019/20 to more than 850 last year.

High street stores are even being forced to lock everyday items away securely due to threats of widespread shoplifting.

Shops are bringing in security guards, electronic barriers for self service checkouts and facial recognition systems to stop theft.

Ten retailers are taking part "Project Pegasus" - a system where they pay police to scan shoplifters' faces through the Police National Database, which uses facial recognition technology.

This could help forces crack down on shoplifting gangs.

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose and the Co-op are among those taking part in the £600,000 scheme they will help fund.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Bank of England keeps interest rates at 5.25% after 14 consecutive rises as inflation unexpectedly slows

The storm will pass by early next week

Exact date rain will end and temperatures will soar in Hurricane Nigel aftermath

Many of the places with the most centenarians are on the south coast

Where to live if you want to reach 100: Full map revealed as number of centenarians soars

Emergency services at the scene

Three South African navy personnel die after being swept off submarine deck

Justin Trudeau

India suspends visa services in Canada as rift widens over killing

Charles made historic address to French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address

Breaking
Khalife has fled from prison

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to breaking out of Wandsworth Prison, sparking nationwide four day manhunt

Minister hints working from home could stop HS2 from going to Manchester

HS2 may not go to Manchester because more people are working from home, business secretary hints

Emergency workers at the scene of the blast

Four killed, five injured in gas blast and fire at Romania construction site

Hurricane Nigel is set to hit the UK this week

Exact date Hurricane Nigel set to batter UK, with two months' worth of rain falling in just hours this week

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Popular DJ tortured to death by ‘sadistic thugs’ who locked his girlfriend in a toilet for two days, court told

The Toshiba logo on a building in Kawasaki, Japan

Japan’s troubled Toshiba to delist after takeover by consortium succeeds

Google is being sued by the family of a man who drove off a collapsed bridge

Family of man who drove off collapsed bridge sues Google Maps for 'misguiding him to death'

A fire following a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes hit cities across Ukraine, killing at least two people

Bob Ross Painting

First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in 30 minutes, goes on sale for nearly £8m

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has hit out at Tory Zac Goldsmith as rifts over Net Zero pledges deepen

Kemi's Zac attack: Badenoch slams Goldsmith as Tory rift widens after Sunak softens Net Zero stance

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police from a unit that investigated Jimmy Savile are helping with the Russell Brand case

'Jimmy Savile police' on Russell Brand case after serious sexual assault allegations

The stolen tank in a scrapyard near Haifa, Israel

Israeli tank stolen from military zone discovered in scrapyard

Heavy downpours hit overnight

Commuter chaos as deluge of heavy rain causes major rail disruption during morning rush hour
Charlie Cosser's father has told LBC 'Cosser's Law' needs to be introduced

Murdered teen's 'heartbroken' family calls for law change to reveal killer's name

Stephen Fry was speaking at an AI festival

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off O2 stage following AI speech

Biden US Brazil

US to protect hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans amid pressure over border

The prime minister unveiled changes to some of the government's climate promises.

Rishi Sunak’s delayed bans on petrol and diesel cars and gas boilers - what does it mean for you?
Rishi Sunak announced delays to the net zero targets to cut 'unacceptable costs' for families.

Rishi’s green gamble: PM cuts ‘unacceptable costs’ for families as he scales back net zero targets on cars and boilers
UN General Assembly Security Council

Zelensky denounces Russia as ‘a terrorist state’ at UN Security Council meeting

Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary said the decision will "threaten the future economy".

‘Rishi Sunak has sold out the biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century,’ Shadow Environment Secretary says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken
Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France
Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit