Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees

23 January 2024, 14:53

Oppenheimer and Barbie have both received several Oscar nominations
Oppenheimer and Barbie have both received several Oscar nominations. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Oppenheimer has led the Oscar nomination list with 13, while Barbie has eight, although its leading actress Margot Robbie has missed out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oppenheimer, which is about the US development of the atom bomb in the Second World War, was nominated for Best Picture, along with a Best Actor nod for Cillian Murphy.

Other nominations included Christopher Nolan for Best Director, Robert Downey, Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, and Emily Blunt for Best Supporting Actress.

Box office rival Barbie got eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Song. But lead actress Robbie was denied a nomination, to the surprise of some onlookers. Greta Gerwig was also overlooked in the directing nominations.

Elsewhere, Martin Scorsese received his tenth nomination for Best Director for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Christopher Nolan has been nominated for Best Director for Oppenheimer
Christopher Nolan has been nominated for Best Director for Oppenheimer. Picture: Alamy

Other acting nominees include Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo for drama Poor Things, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Robert de Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Maestro, the biopic about Leonard Bernstein, was nominated for Best Picture, and also scooped Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

Barbie received eight nominations, although Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed
Barbie received eight nominations, although Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed. Picture: Alamy

See the nominations in selected categories below. The full list is here.

Best Picture

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest
Martin Scorsese has been nominated for Best Director
Martin Scorsese has been nominated for Best Director. Picture: Alamy

Best Director

  • Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper have been nominated for their performances in Maestro
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper have been nominated for their performances in Maestro. Picture: Alamy

Best Actress

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things
Jeffrey Wright has been nominated
Jeffrey Wright has been nominated. Picture: Alamy

Best Actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Robert de Niro has been nominated for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon, although Leonardo DiCaprio was not
Robert de Niro has been nominated for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon, although Leonardo DiCaprio was not. Picture: Alamy

Best Supporting Actor

  • Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Emily Blunt has been nominated for Oppenheimer
Emily Blunt has been nominated for Oppenheimer. Picture: Alamy

Best Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justin Triet, Arthur Harari
  • The Holdovers - David Hemingson
  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
  • May December- Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
  • Past Lives - Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
  • Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • Poor Things - Tony McNamara
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Animated Feature Film

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 20 Days in Mariupol

Original Score

  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Original Song

  • The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot
  • I’m Just Ken - Barbie
  • It Never Went Away - American Symphony
  • Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • What Was I Made For? - Barbie

