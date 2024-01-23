Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees
23 January 2024, 14:53
Oppenheimer has led the Oscar nomination list with 13, while Barbie has eight, although its leading actress Margot Robbie has missed out.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Oppenheimer, which is about the US development of the atom bomb in the Second World War, was nominated for Best Picture, along with a Best Actor nod for Cillian Murphy.
Other nominations included Christopher Nolan for Best Director, Robert Downey, Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, and Emily Blunt for Best Supporting Actress.
Box office rival Barbie got eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Song. But lead actress Robbie was denied a nomination, to the surprise of some onlookers. Greta Gerwig was also overlooked in the directing nominations.
Elsewhere, Martin Scorsese received his tenth nomination for Best Director for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Read more: Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners
Read more: Jada Pinkett Smith was 'shocked' by Will Smith's Oscar slap as they 'had not called each other husband or wife for years'
Other acting nominees include Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo for drama Poor Things, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Robert de Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon.
Maestro, the biopic about Leonard Bernstein, was nominated for Best Picture, and also scooped Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.
See the nominations in selected categories below. The full list is here.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justin Triet, Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers - David Hemingson
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December- Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives - Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
- Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things - Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Animated Feature Film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary Feature
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Original Score
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Original Song
- The Fire Inside - Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken - Barbie
- It Never Went Away - American Symphony
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? - Barbie