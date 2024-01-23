Oppenheimer picks up 13 Oscar nominations, as Margot Robbie snubbed for Barbie - see the list of nominees

Oppenheimer and Barbie have both received several Oscar nominations. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Oppenheimer has led the Oscar nomination list with 13, while Barbie has eight, although its leading actress Margot Robbie has missed out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oppenheimer, which is about the US development of the atom bomb in the Second World War, was nominated for Best Picture, along with a Best Actor nod for Cillian Murphy.

Other nominations included Christopher Nolan for Best Director, Robert Downey, Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, and Emily Blunt for Best Supporting Actress.

Box office rival Barbie got eight nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Song. But lead actress Robbie was denied a nomination, to the surprise of some onlookers. Greta Gerwig was also overlooked in the directing nominations.

Elsewhere, Martin Scorsese received his tenth nomination for Best Director for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Read more: Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners

Read more: Jada Pinkett Smith was 'shocked' by Will Smith's Oscar slap as they 'had not called each other husband or wife for years'

Christopher Nolan has been nominated for Best Director for Oppenheimer. Picture: Alamy

Other acting nominees include Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo for drama Poor Things, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, and Robert de Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Maestro, the biopic about Leonard Bernstein, was nominated for Best Picture, and also scooped Best Actor and Best Actress nominations for stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan.

Barbie received eight nominations, although Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig were snubbed. Picture: Alamy

See the nominations in selected categories below. The full list is here.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Martin Scorsese has been nominated for Best Director. Picture: Alamy

Best Director

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper have been nominated for their performances in Maestro. Picture: Alamy

Best Actress

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Jeffrey Wright has been nominated. Picture: Alamy

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Robert de Niro has been nominated for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon, although Leonardo DiCaprio was not. Picture: Alamy

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Emily Blunt has been nominated for Oppenheimer. Picture: Alamy

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall - Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December- Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Past Lives - Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song