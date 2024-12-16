Oscar Pistorius has 'new girlfriend' as disgraced Paralympian dates family friend after prison release

16 December 2024

Oscar Pistorius is reportedly dating a new woman.
Oscar Pistorius is reportedly dating a new woman. Picture: Alamy, instagram

By Henry Moore

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius has reportedly sparked a new romance just months after leaving prison.

Pistorius, 38, served nine years behind bars for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at his South African home in 2013.

The runner shot Steenkamp in his bathroom and launched a trial that made headlines across the globe.

The former Paralympian has always maintained he killed Steenkamp believing her to be a burglar.

Now, the convicted killer is reportedly in love once again.

Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius. Picture: Getty

Who is Oscar Pistorius' new girlfriend Rita Greyling?

Pistorius is dating long-term family friend Rita Greyling, 33, a business management consultant from Wakkerstroom in Mpumalanga, according to South African newspaper Netwerk24.

Sources close to the pair said that while they are in a relationship, they want to keep it strictly private for the time being.

Greyling has built a successful career in business management, with her family knowing Pistorius for a number of years.

The convicted killer is reportedly dating Rita Greyling, 33.
The convicted killer is reportedly dating Rita Greyling, 33. Picture: Instagram

A source close to Pistorius said: “He is trying to rebuild his life in a low-key way and avoids bars and restaurants and the general public and is flying under the radar.

“He is slowly trying to reintegrate into society but that is being done through families that his family have been close to for decades and is slowly slowly.”

They added: “The word on the street for three months now is that he is dating again.”

The disgraced Paralympian is currently living in a cottage on the grounds of his multi-millionaire uncle Arnold's mansion.

The pair are family friends
The pair are family friends. Picture: Instagram

With his sentence ending in 2029, Pistorius spends his days doing volunteer work at a Dutch Reform Church nearby.

As he remains on parole, Pistorius is subject to drug and alcohol checks from the Department of Corrections at any time of day.

Rita’s family made headlines in 2022 when her brother Ghini was involved in a brutal shocking incident during a party.

On a November evening Willem Kruger, 29, drowned in a pool leading police to launch a murder inquiry.

Sources close to the Greyling family say the two tragedies brought Pistorius and his new love closer together.

