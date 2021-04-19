Outdoor hospitality to reopen in Wales next week

Wales will further ease coronavirus restrictions from Saturday with further relaxations next week. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Outdoor hospitality can reopen in Wales from next week, while six people from six different households will be able to meet outdoors from Saturday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the latest easing of restrictions on Monday as new cases of coronavirus infections continue to fall.

However, he said people would still need to socially distance from those from other households or support bubbles.

Further measures are expected to be announced by Mr Drakeford on Friday.

Current rules allow up to six people - excluding children under 11 - to meet outside but only from a maximum of two different households.

From Saturday, any six people can meet outdoors but meeting people from other households indoors is still not allowed unless in a limited number of circumstances.

From Monday, April 26, pubs, restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses will be allowed to offer outdoor service again.

Mr Drakeford said: "The public health context in Wales remains favourable, with cases falling and our vaccination programme continues to go from strength to strength.

"Because meeting outdoors continues to be lower risk than meeting indoors, we are able to bring forward changes to allow any six people to meet outdoors.

"This will provide more opportunities for people, especially young people, to meet outdoors with their friends. This will undoubtedly have a significant positive impact on people's wellbeing.

"I'm also pleased to confirm outdoor hospitality will be allowed to reopen from Monday, April 26.

"These changes will help the hospitality sector recover after a difficult 12 months.

"It is thanks to the continuing efforts of people across Wales we are able to introduce this change. Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe."

As the number of coronavirus cases in Wales continues to fall, we are able to bring forward some changes to the rules.



Mr Drakeford has said he will confirm more relaxations from next Monday during a press conference on Friday.

Public Health Wales said on Monday there were a further 102 cases of Covid in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 210,925.

The agency reported another two deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,540.

The figures reflect the 48-hour period up to 9am on Sunday as data is no longer being published on a Saturday.

A total of 1,692,463 first doses of the Covid vaccine have now been given in Wales, with 602,807 second doses also administered.