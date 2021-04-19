Plans for Covid booster jabs 'ramping up' as fears grow about mutant variants

19 April 2021, 19:30 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 19:32

By Will Taylor

Plans for booster vaccine shots are "ramping up" as the Government aims to protect against new variants.

As he announced that travel will largely be banned with India, which has been added to the red list after a new variant was detected there, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said jabs will need to be updated to stay ahead of coronavirus.

He said "the biggest risk" to the UK is alterations to the virus which could stop vaccines working as effectively against it.

The decision has been driven by experience with flu, which requires updated vaccines to tackle mutations, Mr Hancock said.

Read more: UK passes 30 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

He told the House of Commons the Government is "ramping up plans for a booster shot to make sure our vaccines stay ahead of the virus".

"We've already procured enough vaccine doses to begin the booster shots later this year," he told MPs on Monday.

Plans for giving out vaccine booster jabs are being ramped up
Plans for giving out vaccine booster jabs are being ramped up. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/PA Images

"We will be working with our current vaccine suppliers and new suppliers, like the CureVac partnership, to work out which vaccines will be effective as a booster shot and to design new vaccines specifically targeted at the variants of concern - like the variant first found in South Africa.

"Our goal is to ensure the vaccine protects against this dreadful disease, whatever it throws at us, to keep us safe and to protect our much-cherished return to normal way of life."

Read more: Healthy volunteers to get almost £5,000 to be exposed to Covid-19

Experts worry that as coronavirus spreads, it could mutate into variants that enable it to bypass the protection offered by vaccines and the immune system, or become more transmissible.

The booster plan highlights ministers' determination not to row back on easing restrictions that have partially been allowed to be lifted by the vaccination programme.

Mr Hancock told MPs that uptake has been "astonishingly high", with 94% of over-50s having the jab, and that Friday and Saturday saw a record number of second doses given out, with more than 499,000 completed on both days.

"Enthusiasm among those in their late 40s was so high that when we opened up the booking system last week they briefly overloaded the website," he said.

At least 10 million people have had both their doses, while nearly 33 million people have had at least one.

The Government says it is on track to offer a jab to all adults before the end of July.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Conflict

EU warns ‘spark’ could set off confrontation at Russia-Ukraine border
Furniture was set alight in the middle of the Shankill Road, west Belfast

Furniture set alight as unrest breaks out again in west Belfast
Defence lawyer Eric Nelson, left, and defendant Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis

Prosecutor: Chauvin ‘had to know’ George Floyd’s life was in danger
Police hope dozens of dogs can be reunited with their owners

Police hope to reunite more than 80 'lost or stolen' dogs with owners after arrests
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

‘Near death’ Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny sent to prison hospital
South Africa Cape Town Fire

Fire on Cape Town’s Table Mountain under control

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Football supporter representative tells LBC how to stop the European Super League

Football union chief outlines what action must be taken to prevent European Super League
James O'Brien doubtful over the Government's new 5% mortgage deposit scheme

James O'Brien's response to the Government's 5% mortgage deposit scheme
Ex-England footballer Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League

Peter Reid tells fans: 'Don't go to games' in protest of European Super League
This caller had a strong reaction to the plans

Caller brands European Super League plans 'like something out of a nightmare'
Harry Redknapp was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

European Super League is about 'money not fans' Harry Redknapp tells LBC
The Housing Minister told LBC the Government were concerned over the football plans

European Super League: Government 'really concerned' over big six breakaway

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London