Outgoing Tory MP suspended after publically backing Reform UK candidate as successor

27 May 2024, 17:44 | Updated: 27 May 2024, 18:11

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she had quit the Conservatives
Telford MP Lucy Allan said she had quit the Conservatives. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

An outgoing Conservative MP has publically thrown her support behind Reform UK's candidate to be her successor.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she had quit the Conservatives in order to support Reform UK's Alan Adams in the seat as he would offer an alternative to "more of the same politics and more of the same politicians".

The Conservatives have since suspended Ms Allan with immediate effect, but she said she had resigned. Hannah Campbell is the candidate in Telford for the Conservatives.

Ms Allen won Telford in 2019 with a majority of 10,941. In 2017, however, the Conservatives won by just 720 after she first won the seat in 2015 with a majority of 730.

Asked about Ms Allan's revolt against the Tories, the Prime Minister said he could "understand people's frustrations" but said any support for Reform would "put Keir Starmer in power".

Follow the LBC live General Election blog for all the twists and turns of the campaign train and listen live to LBC on Global Player, our official app

Read More: ‘Country first, party second’: Sir Keir Starmer puts security front and centre in first major campaign speech

Read More: Tory minster defends Rishi Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising the idea

In a statement, Ms Allan said: "I have resigned from the Conservative Party to support Alan Adams to be Telford's next MP.

"I have known Alan for many years and he is genuinely the best person for the job. I want the best for Telford and I can't just let the Labour candidate have a walkover. "

She continued: "As a Royal Navy veteran, Alan knows what it means to serve.

"He is the candidate who is most in touch with Telford people and best able to represent them. He will serve all residents, not just those who vote for him.

"Alan is not in it for personal advantage, power, or control over people. Alan's motivation for standing for election is profoundly honourable. He will be honest with Telford and put Telford first.

"Alan gives Telford a choice, so that Telford does not have to settle for more of the same politics and more of the same politicians."

Speaking at a campaign event this afternoon, Mr Sunak told reporters: "I think when it comes to Reform, I understand people's frustrations, but it is very simple: either Keir Starmer or me is going to be Prime Minister on July 5.

"So if you are someone who wants strong borders and wants to get a grip of illegal migration, if you are someone who wants a more pragmatic, serious, hard-headed approach to Net Zero which prioritises energy security and cutting people's bills, I am going to deliver that, not Keir Starmer.

"That is the choice at this election. So for people who are thinking about voting for other parties, but particularly Reform, all that is going to do is put Keir Starmer in power and you are not going to see any change on the issues that you care about."

A Conservative Party spokesman added: "Lucy Allan has been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

"The people of Telford now have the chance to vote for a dedicated and hardworking new candidate who will put Telford first. A vote for Reform is a vote for Keir Starmer."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during his visit to Amersham and Chiltern RFC, while on the General Election campaign trail, Monday
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during his visit to Amersham and Chiltern RFC, while on the General Election campaign trail, Monday. Picture: Alamy

A Reform spokesman said: "Of course we are absolutely delighted that she is backing our candidate in Telford.

"She, like many Conservatives, feels that the Reform party represents traditional centre-right values and priorities in a way that the Conservative Party has long forgotten."

Tory peer Lord Goldsmith, an ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson, hit out at Mr Sunak and indicated he believed the Conservatives were on course for an electoral disaster.

"I understand the anger towards Sunak who has damaged the party almost beyond repair and all but guaranteed the majority of his MPs will lose their job next month," the former minister said.

"But it's hard to muster much sympathy given that none of this would have happened without the complicity of a majority of the party and what is now unfolding was entirely predictable - indeed predicted.

"The hope is that when Sunak disappears off to California in a few weeks there are at least some decent MPs left around which to rebuild."

Mr Sunak insisted he would remain in the UK, whether or not he won the election.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sunak accuses Starmer of not offering 'one single new idea' as Labour leader brands Tory National Service plan a 'teenage Dad's Army'

Sunak accuses Labour of not offering 'single new idea' as Starmer brands National Service plan a 'teenage Dad's Army'

Biden

Biden says each generation has to ‘earn’ freedom in Memorial Day remarks

Exclusive
The veterans minister said the plans would be "an extremely good thing"

Tory minister defends Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising idea

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu acknowledges ‘tragic mistake’ after Rafah strike kills dozens

North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

Kim Jong-un and North Korean flag (Alamy/PA)

North Korea says its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed

Austria IAEA

Iran further increases stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade level

Elon Musk in 2024

Elon Musk’s xAI raises six billion dollars to develop artificial intelligence

Racial and Gender Equity in European Football Conference – Thursday February 1st – City Ground

Ex-France footballer Karembeu says two of his relatives killed in New Caledonia

Menopause campaigner Kate Muir slammed the bars as a “ridiculous money-making product”

Holland & Barrett slammed over 'menopause almond' chocolate bar that is 'insulting' to women

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah

Israel faces new condemnation over Rafah strikes

A man looks at a damaged car after a tornado in Valley View, Texas

At least 20 dead as storms carve path of destruction across southern US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is welcomed by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Zelensky visits Spain in pursuit of weapons for Ukraine to fight Russia with

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street in Kolkata, India

Cyclone floods villages, blows away roofs and cuts power in Bangladesh and India

Professional horse-rider Georgie Campbell has died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday.

'Mentor, Queen': Tributes pour in for professional horse rider, 37, after death in shock accident

Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber

Iran’s acting president addresses parliament after fatal helicopter crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Around 15,000 locals took part in the protest

15,000 anti-tourism protesters boo holidaymakers in Majorca as organisers vow 'this is just the start'
Villagers search through a landslide in Yambali village in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea’s government says landslide buried 2,000 people

The couple have announced they are going to divorce

Ruth Langsford breaks silence after Eamonn Holmes divorce announcement following 14 years of marriage
The largest increase has occurred in adults over 80

Melanoma skin cancer cases at all-time high as cancer charity warns people to protect themselves from sun
Demonstrators with Georgia flags at a protest against the bill

Georgian parliament committee rejects presidential veto of media law

Sir Keir Starmer gives first major speech of his campaign

‘Country first, party second’: Sir Keir Starmer puts security front and centre in first major campaign speech
Waitrose issue the urgent warning on Sunday

UK supermarket issues urgent warning over fears popular pasta sauce could contain glass

Chase Oliver

Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for president, spurning Trump and Kennedy

Dame Judi Dench attended the Chelsea Flower Show

Dame Judi Dench casts doubt over future of film career as Oscar winner admits she 'can't even see'
Gitanas Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda re-elected in landslide victory

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say
Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit