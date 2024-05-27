Exclusive

Tory minister defends Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising idea

27 May 2024, 17:39 | Updated: 27 May 2024, 17:59

The veterans minister said the plans would be "an extremely good thing"
The veterans minister said the plans would be "an extremely good thing". Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Tory minister Johnny Mercer has defended Rishi Sunak’s National Service plans as a 'great idea' despite last week dismissing the policy idea.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Talking to Iain Dale on LBC, the veterans' minister said his previous comments were regarding the form that National Service took during the “50s and 60s”, rather than Mr Sunak's new proposal.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plans on Sunday that would see 18-year-olds given the choice of a full-time military placement for 12 months or a scheme to volunteer for one weekend a month for a year.

Pressed on his initial scepticism of the policy last week, Mr Mercer told LBC Monday: “It’s so annoying, isn’t it? As you can see in the question, it's very clearly talking about National Service in the 50s and 60s, which is not what this is about.

“There’s a very small part of this - 30,000 - when you can go to the military if you want to, so no one’s going to be compulsorily put into the military."

Iain Dale challenges Tory MP Johnny Mercer's support of the Prime Minster

Mr Mercer defended comments on the policy in which he said he was “not sure it would be a good idea”.
Mr Mercer defended comments on the policy in which he said he was “not sure it would be a good idea”. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “But the vast majority of it is volunteering in fantastic organisations up and down the country. I personally think is an extremely good thing. I think it's a great plan, a great idea.

“I think the idea is very brave and very bold and actually is something that people want to see.”

“It (would give) a pride and purpose and challenge to those who often feel most left behind.”

It is the Conservatives’ first major policy proposal since Mr Sunak announced the general election for 4 July on Wednesday

The Conservatives estimate the programme would cost £2.5bn a year by 2029/30 funded with cash previously used for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and by cracking down on tax avoidance and evasion.

Follow the LBC live General Election blog for all the twists and turns of the campaign train and listen live to LBC on Global Player, our official app

Iain Dale says proposed National Service policy has "wrenched back the initiative" for the Tories

Rishi Sunak announced the date for the next general election to be the 4th of July.
Rishi Sunak announced the date for the next general election to be the 4th of July. Picture: Alamy

Mr Mercer, who is the MP for Plymouth, Moor View, was defending comments in which he said he was “not sure it would be a good idea”.

Discussing whether National Service should be reinstated last week, he said: “No, no national service at that time served a very defined purpose.

“Being in the military is very different now, it’s a very technical role and it's not a social movement. It's a professional ability to defend the nation, to fight, to operate as formed units.

“I'm not sure it would be a good idea. Personally, it doesn't chime with my experience of the social change we’re trying to improve politically.”

Read more: Sunak vows to bring back National Service for every 18-year-old if Tories win the general election

Read more: Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

The minister has also caught some heat after being photographed on the train by a fellow passenger without shoes or socks as he travelled from London to Exeter earlier this month.

Images showed the MP working on his laptop, while close-ups of his screen revealed his scathing words about Mr Sunak’s team in Downing Street.

His comments appeared to criticise aides for allowing the Prime Minister to hog the limelight and acting as if he is still as popular as he was when he first took office.

The minister also demanded that more popular Cabinet colleagues like Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch be given more media appearances instead.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

When quizzed by Iain on these images, Mr Mercer said: “Obviously that was my private email account and that was a private message that was snapped off my laptop by some weirdo taking photos on the train. I'm obviously not going to comment on my private email account and private messages.”

“Rishi Sunak runs a cabinet where he welcomes challenge and wants your honest opinion on things and there’s nothing wrong with having challenge from people that you work with.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sunak accuses Starmer of not offering 'one single new idea' as Labour leader brands Tory National Service plan a 'teenage Dad's Army'

Sunak accuses Labour of not offering 'single new idea' as Starmer brands National Service plan a 'teenage Dad's Army'

Biden

Biden says each generation has to ‘earn’ freedom in Memorial Day remarks

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she had quit the Conservatives

Outgoing Tory MP suspended after publically backing Reform UK candidate as successor

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Netanyahu acknowledges ‘tragic mistake’ after Rafah strike kills dozens

North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

North Korea fails to launch 'spy satellite' into orbit again - but forces Japanese island to 'take cover'

Kim Jong-un and North Korean flag (Alamy/PA)

North Korea says its attempt to put another spy satellite into orbit has failed

Austria IAEA

Iran further increases stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade level

Elon Musk in 2024

Elon Musk’s xAI raises six billion dollars to develop artificial intelligence

Racial and Gender Equity in European Football Conference – Thursday February 1st – City Ground

Ex-France footballer Karembeu says two of his relatives killed in New Caledonia

Menopause campaigner Kate Muir slammed the bars as a “ridiculous money-making product”

Holland & Barrett slammed over 'menopause almond' chocolate bar that is 'insulting' to women

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike where displaced people were staying in Rafah

Israel faces new condemnation over Rafah strikes

A man looks at a damaged car after a tornado in Valley View, Texas

At least 20 dead as storms carve path of destruction across southern US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is welcomed by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Zelensky visits Spain in pursuit of weapons for Ukraine to fight Russia with

Vehicles move through a waterlogged street in Kolkata, India

Cyclone floods villages, blows away roofs and cuts power in Bangladesh and India

Professional horse-rider Georgie Campbell has died while competing in an equestrian event on Sunday.

'Mentor, Queen': Tributes pour in for professional horse rider, 37, after death in shock accident

Iran’s acting president Mohammad Mokhber

Iran’s acting president addresses parliament after fatal helicopter crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Around 15,000 locals took part in the protest

15,000 anti-tourism protesters boo holidaymakers in Majorca as organisers vow 'this is just the start'
Villagers search through a landslide in Yambali village in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea’s government says landslide buried 2,000 people

The couple have announced they are going to divorce

Ruth Langsford breaks silence after Eamonn Holmes divorce announcement following 14 years of marriage
The largest increase has occurred in adults over 80

Melanoma skin cancer cases at all-time high as cancer charity warns people to protect themselves from sun
Demonstrators with Georgia flags at a protest against the bill

Georgian parliament committee rejects presidential veto of media law

Sir Keir Starmer gives first major speech of his campaign

‘Country first, party second’: Sir Keir Starmer puts security front and centre in first major campaign speech
Waitrose issue the urgent warning on Sunday

UK supermarket issues urgent warning over fears popular pasta sauce could contain glass

Chase Oliver

Libertarians nominate Chase Oliver for president, spurning Trump and Kennedy

Dame Judi Dench attended the Chelsea Flower Show

Dame Judi Dench casts doubt over future of film career as Oscar winner admits she 'can't even see'
Gitanas Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda re-elected in landslide victory

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will be forced to undertake National Service under Rishi Sunak's bombshell election pledge, reports claim.

Royal children 'to face National Service under Sunak pledge' as new details emerge

Prince Charles has been discussing stripped the Sussexes of their royal titles

King Charles 'in discussion to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of royal titles', sources say
Fergie slammed the audience as she told them to be 'quiet' on Thursday evening.

Fergie furiously silences crowd at Cannes Film Festival during auction for portrait of late Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit