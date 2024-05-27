Exclusive

Tory minister defends Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising idea

The veterans minister said the plans would be "an extremely good thing". Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Tory minister Johnny Mercer has defended Rishi Sunak’s National Service plans as a 'great idea' despite last week dismissing the policy idea.

Talking to Iain Dale on LBC, the veterans' minister said his previous comments were regarding the form that National Service took during the “50s and 60s”, rather than Mr Sunak's new proposal.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plans on Sunday that would see 18-year-olds given the choice of a full-time military placement for 12 months or a scheme to volunteer for one weekend a month for a year.

Pressed on his initial scepticism of the policy last week, Mr Mercer told LBC Monday: “It’s so annoying, isn’t it? As you can see in the question, it's very clearly talking about National Service in the 50s and 60s, which is not what this is about.

“There’s a very small part of this - 30,000 - when you can go to the military if you want to, so no one’s going to be compulsorily put into the military."

Iain Dale challenges Tory MP Johnny Mercer's support of the Prime Minster

Mr Mercer defended comments on the policy in which he said he was “not sure it would be a good idea”. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “But the vast majority of it is volunteering in fantastic organisations up and down the country. I personally think is an extremely good thing. I think it's a great plan, a great idea.

“I think the idea is very brave and very bold and actually is something that people want to see.”

“It (would give) a pride and purpose and challenge to those who often feel most left behind.”

It is the Conservatives’ first major policy proposal since Mr Sunak announced the general election for 4 July on Wednesday

The Conservatives estimate the programme would cost £2.5bn a year by 2029/30 funded with cash previously used for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and by cracking down on tax avoidance and evasion.

Iain Dale says proposed National Service policy has "wrenched back the initiative" for the Tories

Rishi Sunak announced the date for the next general election to be the 4th of July. Picture: Alamy

Mr Mercer, who is the MP for Plymouth, Moor View, was defending comments in which he said he was “not sure it would be a good idea”.

Discussing whether National Service should be reinstated last week, he said: “No, no national service at that time served a very defined purpose.

“Being in the military is very different now, it’s a very technical role and it's not a social movement. It's a professional ability to defend the nation, to fight, to operate as formed units.

“I'm not sure it would be a good idea. Personally, it doesn't chime with my experience of the social change we’re trying to improve politically.”

The minister has also caught some heat after being photographed on the train by a fellow passenger without shoes or socks as he travelled from London to Exeter earlier this month.

Images showed the MP working on his laptop, while close-ups of his screen revealed his scathing words about Mr Sunak’s team in Downing Street.

His comments appeared to criticise aides for allowing the Prime Minister to hog the limelight and acting as if he is still as popular as he was when he first took office.

The minister also demanded that more popular Cabinet colleagues like Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch be given more media appearances instead.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

When quizzed by Iain on these images, Mr Mercer said: “Obviously that was my private email account and that was a private message that was snapped off my laptop by some weirdo taking photos on the train. I'm obviously not going to comment on my private email account and private messages.”

“Rishi Sunak runs a cabinet where he welcomes challenge and wants your honest opinion on things and there’s nothing wrong with having challenge from people that you work with.”