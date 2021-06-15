Over 18s in England expected to be invited for jab by end of week

15 June 2021, 12:52

Over 18s are expected to be able to book their jab by the end of the week.
Over 18s are expected to be able to book their jab by the end of the week. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

All adults in England are expected to be invited for their first coronavirus jab by the end of the week, the NHS chief has said.

This comes after it was announced 23 and 24 year olds would be able to book their vaccines from today.

CEO Sir Simon Stevens said that only one per cent of hospital beds in England are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

He added that the average age of people in hospital has "flipped" thanks to the vaccination programme - now there are more younger people seeking care who typically have better outcomes.

Meanwhile the NHS has been given orders to "gear up" for new Covid-19 treatments, which the NHS expects to come online in the next few months which will also help to prevent severe illness and death.

These new treatments are expected to be given to people in the community, without the need for hospital treatment, within three days of infection.

He said: "It is now very important that we use the next four weeks to finish the job to the greatest extent possible for the Covid vaccination programme, which has been a historic signature achievement in terms of the effectiveness of delivering by the NHS - over 60 million doses now administered.

"By July 19 we aim to have offered perhaps two thirds of adults across the country double jabs.

Read more: Vaccines 'highly effective' against hospitalisation from Delta variant - PHE

Read more: Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

"And we're making great strides also in extending the offer to all adults, today people aged 23 and 24 are able to vaccinate through the National Booking Service.

"I expect that by the end of this week, we'll be able to open up the National Booking Service to all adults age 18 and above.

"Of course, vaccine supply continues to be constrained, so we're pacing ourselves at precisely the rate of which we're getting that extra vaccine supply between now and July 19."

Sir Simon added that new treatments for the virus could be introduced soon, helping patients recover rapidly before they are hospitalised.

"We expect that we will begin to see further therapies that will actually treat coronavirus and prevent severe illness and death," he said.

Read more: Delta variant 'doubles hospital risk' but two jabs offer strong protection - study

Read more: 'Historic' NHS rule change allows more gay and bisexual men to give blood

Sir Simon Stevens made the announcement at the NHS annual conference.
Sir Simon Stevens made the announcement at the NHS annual conference. Picture: PA

"Today I'm asking the health service to gear up for what are likely to be a new category of such treatments, so-called neutralising monoclonal antibodies, which are potentially going to become available to us within the next several months.

"But in order to be able to administer them, we're going to need community services that are able to deliver through regional networks this type of infusion in patients before they are hospitalised, typically within a three-day window from the date of infection.

"So the logistics and the organisation and applying the full excellence of the sort of networked NHS services locally through integrated care systems, we're going to need to harness all of that, to be able to benefit from the new monoclonal antibodies.

"We are setting out a set of asks as to how to bring that about in each integrated care system so that as and when the treatments become available to us, they can immediately begin to be deployed."

The NHS also announced plans to establish services for Long Covid, aiming to help children with symptoms.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Summer storms are on the way for the UK.

UK weather: Parts of UK could see 30C heat on Wednesday

Lisa Banes

Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run

Carrie Lam

Hong Kong watching Chinese nuclear plant after leak reported

Daniel Morgan was found dead in a pub car park in 1987

Metropolitan Police accused of "institutional corruption" in Daniel Morgan case
The journalist was forced to run to safety after being hounded by a mob

Home Secretary condemns anti-lockdown mob hurling abuse at journalist at protest
Cristiano Ronaldo removed coke bottles out of a camera shot and told people to "drink water"

Cristiano Ronaldo removes coke bottles and tells people to 'drink water' instead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Time for 'targeted measures', Natwest Chair tells LBC

NatWest Chairman calls for 'targeted' financial support for struggling businesses
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Labour will support vote to extend lockdown restrictions 'with a heavy heart'
The Tory MP was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Freedom Day: Tory MP says country 'should have unlocked on June 21'
Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine
Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement

Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London