Jeremy Corbyn explains why he won't reveal if he's had Covid vaccine

14 June 2021, 21:59

By Fiona Jones

Jeremy Corbyn explains to LBC why he refuses to reveal whether or not he has been vaccinated against Covid.

The former Labour leader told Iain Dale that he does have confidence in the vaccine rollout programme: "I think everybody should take advantage of it if they wish to."

Iain questioned why Mr Corbyn will not confirm his decision to be vaccinated.

"Because some years ago I was asked some extremely unpleasant questions about my health. In other words, the health between my ears. They were extremely rude and extremely intrusive questions and they were nasty and they were wrong.

"So I took a vow at that point that I would not discuss my personal health with anybody, even you Iain."

Iain countered that while this was a "perfectly fair" answer, he continued, "You are a thought leader, you're a former leader of a political party. Your words count. If you say to people I've taken the vaccine, I think you should too, I suspect there would be people out there who would take notice."

Mr Corbyn responded: "I have been to my local community centres and our local mosque that was opened for people to get vaccines who haven't got any appointments because many people...don't have a GP.

"I've supported the campaign to get vaccinations locally and I will continue to do that."

Iain told Mr Corbyn he was taking that as a yes, to which Mr Corbyn said, "You're a very perceptive man."

Iain said: "When I first one that's the first thing I said on the show.

"I am in a clinically vulnerable group and I said it because I knew...that there are people out there who have listened to me on the radio for ten years who will take notice of what I say.

"You're far more than a gob on a stick radio presenter so what you say has an impact."

Mr Corbyn said, "I want us to conquer this pandemic and I want us to conquer it round the whole world and learn the lesson: inequalities and poverty has been exacerbated by all of this. Things have got to go in the other direction."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 09/06 watch again

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 08/06 watch again

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/06 watch again

The Tory MP was speaking to Iain Dale

Tory MP: It doesn't seem as if government followed science removing Portugal from green list

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Business owners have spoken of their "frustration" as Covid measures could remain in place for another four weeks

'Kick in the teeth': business owners react to roadmap delay

Data from the ZOE Covid app has suggested the Delta variant is more like a "bad cold" in younger people

Covid: Delta variant lacks 'classic' symptoms and may feel more 'like a bad cold'
Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay to the next stage of the roadmap at a press conference on Monday

Roadmap delay: What are the rules now?

The Wimbledon finals will be held in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019

Wimbledon finals to be played in front of capacity crowds

Mr and Mrs Bone, Lucy and James, pictured at their wedding in May with 30 people present

Wedding restrictions in England - explained

Data from Public Health England has shown that vaccines provide similar protection from hospitalisation from the Delta variant as for the Alpha variant

Vaccines 'highly effective' against hospitalisation from Delta variant - PHE
Boris Johnson at Monday's Downing Street press conference

Freedom Day delayed: PM faces fury over not closing borders to Delta variant
Lindsay Hoyle slammed the Government's handling of Covid press briefings

Speaker's angry response to Govt's 'totally unacceptable' handling of Covid briefings
Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement

Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement
'We are beside ourselves': Caller says family can't visit for wedding without quarantine yet Justin Trudeau can

Caller devastated Canadian family can't visit UK without quarantine - yet PM Justin Trudeau can