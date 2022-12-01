Over 4,000 members of Armed Forces live in accommodation so poor that rent isn't charged

Ministry of Defence's own data has revealed that 4,360 personnel live in accommodation that is in such a state of disrepair that it cannot be graded. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Over 4,000 members of the Armed Forces live accommodation so poor that rent isn't charged, figures show.

The Ministry of Defence's own data has revealed that 4,360 personnel live in accommodation that is in such a state of disrepair that it cannot be graded.

Following the revelations, the Government has faced claims it is 'failing in their duty' to servicemen and servicewomen 'forced to live in discomfort'.

The department categorises non-family accommodation in four grades, depending on the standard of accommodation.

Only 21 per cent of those in Single Living Accommodation this year are in Grade 1, the highest rating given by the MoD.

It is lowest proportion of service personnel residing in top-rated accommodation since 2018.

In contrast, almost 39,000 personnel, or 40 per cent of those in Single Living Accommodation, have been in the lowest-rated Grade 4 accommodation this year.

But the data, uncovered by Labour, also showed 4,360 personnel had been staying in accommodation so poor it is seen to be below the lowest grade.

The MoD grades Single Living Accommodation based on 'deficiency points' allocated to accommodation across 14 criteria.

This includes adequacy of heating systems, proximity of toilet and washing facilities and the condition of bedroom decoration, fixtures and fittings.

If accommodation gets 26 or more deficiency points, it's deemed to be below Grade 4 and means rent is waived with only utilities costs charged.

Labour's shadow defence secretary John Healey said: 'The Conservatives are failing in their duty to our service personnel, who are forced to live in discomfort as proprieties fall into disrepair.

'The standard of accommodation has been consistently low and getting worse under this government yet nothing’s changed.

Labour's shadow defence sec John Healey. Picture: Alamy

'These conditions wouldn’t be unacceptable in civilian life, and they certainly aren’t acceptable for actively serving personnel.

'The Government must deliver homes fit for those serving our country.'

The MoD pointed to a promise to make all Single Living Accommodation 'fit for purpose' by 2030 with new investment.

A spokesperson said: 'While 95 per cent of this type of accommodation is between Grades 1 and 4, the provision of good quality, secure accommodation for Service Personnel is a key priority.

'That’s why we are introducing minimum standards and spending more than £1.6 billion over the next decade to make improvements and build new living quarters.'