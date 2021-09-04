Over 500 arrests during Extinction Rebellion protests in London

4 September 2021, 22:32

Police remove and arrest protesters XR protesters in London
Police remove and arrest protesters XR protesters in London. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

More than 500 arrests have been made during Extinction Rebellion's protests in London.

The Metropolitan Police said as of 6.30pm on Saturday, there have been 508 arrests in the capital since the environmental group began its action - dubbed the Impossible Rebellion - on August 23.

It comes after another wave of demonstrations from Animal Rebellion and Nature Rebellion at Trafalgar Square on the first day of the weekend.

The group - which "stands in solidarity" with Extinction Rebellion - met at the London landmark during the afternoon for its "March For Nature".

Protesters could be seen in colourful costumes holding signs such "The Amazon Rainforest Is At Tipping Point", "Indigenous Emergency" and "Act Now".

Speeches took place, campaigners chanted, while a large pink octopus creation was paraded around.

Extinction Rebellion also shared clips on social media of campaigners sitting in the road and holding signs to block traffic across the capital.

