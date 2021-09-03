Breaking News

Anti-vaxx mob clashes with police outside UK medicines regulator’s London HQ

By Elizabeth Haigh

A group of anti-vaxxers have attempted to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in Canary Wharf in a protest against vaccines for children. The protestors then got the tube to South Kensington.

The group of protestors gathered at Canary Wharf on Friday, attempting to gain access to the building that houses the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The Met Police have confirmed that the group have tried to enter the building.

In a tweet they wrote: "We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building."

Police formed three lines in front of the entrance of the building.

The group of anti-vax protestors attempted to gain access to the medicines regulator's HQ in Canary Wharf. Picture: Paul Brown

The group are protesting against the coronavirus jab being given to kids. Some attendees spoke to police and the crowd through a megaphone.

Footage on social media shows employees holding the doors of the building shut from the inside, while groups of protestors dressed in black attempt to open it.

Protestors have heatedly heckled police, shouting "shame on you".

Members of the mob physically clashed with police, who fought to push the protestors back.

Footage on social media appears to show that several of the attendees did gain access through a revolving door.

They also obstructed traffic by blocking roads outside the MHRA headquarters on South Colonnade.

The MHRA said the incident is being dealt with by police and refused to comment further.

A separate protest was also taking place in the area, carried out by Extinction Rebellion activists.

Protestors were then instructed to proceed from Canary Wharf onto the Tube and head for South Kensington station. Video appeared to show that none of the protestors wore masks despite them being compulsory on TfL.

We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf.



A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) September 3, 2021

This latest protest by anti-vaxxers comes weeks after another gathering in which protestors attempted to storm BBC studios in West London in protest of jabs for kids and vaccine passports.

Children aged 12 to 17 get jabbed if they want with no need for parental consent.

Those in this age group who are at higher risk of getting ill if they catch Covid - or live with people who have a weak immune system - have already been able to get vaccinated.

The Duke of Sussex yesterday hit out at anti-vaxxers who he said "peddle lies and fear". He blamed "masses of misinformation" for vaccine hesitancy, in a virtual appearance from the US at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

