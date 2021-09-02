Prince Harry hits out at anti-vaxxers 'who peddle lies & fear' at GQ awards speech

Prince Harry was appearing virtually at the awards. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Prince Harry has hit out at anti-vaxxers who “peddle lies and fear” in a surprise speech at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

The Duke of Sussex blamed "masses of misinformation" for vaccine hesitancy, in a virtual appearance from the US as Piers Morgan was among those in the audience

Prince Harry was speaking at the GQ Men of the Year awards, where he presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Until everyone can access the jab "we are all at risk", he said in a speech.

Speaking via video, Prince Harry called on governments to do more to vaccinate people in poorer countries.

'Do I get my job back?': ITV has no plans for Morgan to return despite Ofcom clearance

The duke said people were being "overwhelmed by masses of misinformation," leading to hesitancy over the jab.

"As people sit in the room with you tonight, more than a third of the global population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's more than five billion shots given around the world so far," he said.

Read more: Royal racism rift reignited between Harry and Meghan and the Queen

"It sounds like a major accomplishment and in many ways it is, but there is a huge disparity between who can and cannot access the vaccine.

"Less than 2% of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point. And many of the healthcare workers are still not vaccinated.

"We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one. At the same time, families around the world are being overwhelmed by masses of misinformation across news media and social media, where those who peddle in lies and fear are creating vaccine hesitancy, which in turn leads to divided communities and eroding trust.

"This is a system we need to break if we are to overcome Covid-19 and the risk of new variants."

Read more: Royals feared Meghan would 'create spectacle' after Prince Philip's death, book claims

Harry hailed the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, who received the heroes of the year award, as "heroes of the highest order" who "have done their part".

"They are our nation's pride and we are deeply indebted to their service. For the rest of us, including global governments, pharmaceutical leaders and heads of business, we have to keep doing our part," he said.

"That must include sharing vaccine science and supporting and empowering developing countries with more flexibility. Where you are born should not affect your ability to survive when the drugs and know-how exist to keep you alive and well."