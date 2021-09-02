Prince Harry hits out at anti-vaxxers 'who peddle lies & fear' at GQ awards speech

2 September 2021, 07:10

Prince Harry was appearing virtually at the awards
Prince Harry was appearing virtually at the awards. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Prince Harry has hit out at anti-vaxxers who “peddle lies and fear” in a surprise speech at the GQ Men of the Year awards.

The Duke of Sussex blamed "masses of misinformation" for vaccine hesitancy, in a virtual appearance from the US as Piers Morgan was among those in the audience

Prince Harry was speaking at the GQ Men of the Year awards, where he presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Until everyone can access the jab "we are all at risk", he said in a speech.

Speaking via video, Prince Harry called on governments to do more to vaccinate people in poorer countries.

'Do I get my job back?': ITV has no plans for Morgan to return despite Ofcom clearance

The duke said people were being "overwhelmed by masses of misinformation," leading to hesitancy over the jab.

"As people sit in the room with you tonight, more than a third of the global population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's more than five billion shots given around the world so far," he said.

Read more: Royal racism rift reignited between Harry and Meghan and the Queen

"It sounds like a major accomplishment and in many ways it is, but there is a huge disparity between who can and cannot access the vaccine.

"Less than 2% of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point. And many of the healthcare workers are still not vaccinated.

"We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one. At the same time, families around the world are being overwhelmed by masses of misinformation across news media and social media, where those who peddle in lies and fear are creating vaccine hesitancy, which in turn leads to divided communities and eroding trust.

"This is a system we need to break if we are to overcome Covid-19 and the risk of new variants."

Read more: Royals feared Meghan would 'create spectacle' after Prince Philip's death, book claims

Harry hailed the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, who received the heroes of the year award, as "heroes of the highest order" who "have done their part".

"They are our nation's pride and we are deeply indebted to their service. For the rest of us, including global governments, pharmaceutical leaders and heads of business, we have to keep doing our part," he said.

"That must include sharing vaccine science and supporting and empowering developing countries with more flexibility. Where you are born should not affect your ability to survive when the drugs and know-how exist to keep you alive and well."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A twisted tower that carried crucial electrical feeder lines to the New Orleans metro area lies collapsed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida (Gerald Herbert/AP)

New Orleans residents struggle with sweltering heat after Hurricane Ida
Virus Outbreak India

Schools reopening in India despite fears from some parents

Gun owners around the UK had their details released in the leak.

Over 110,000 UK gun owners' details leaked by animal rights activists
Pigeons fly in a deserted market area in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir (Mukhtar Khan/AP)

India imposes tight controls in Kashmir following death of top separatist leader
Soldiers of Belarus’ military band perform during the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Red Square in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Belarus leader says his country will receive batch of weapons from Russia
A navy boat sails past Panamanian-flagged tanker MT Zodiac Star anchored in Riau Island waters, Indonesia (Indonesian Navy/AP)

Indonesia’s navy seizes tanker over suspected cargo of waste oil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Education Secretary defended his colleague

Williamson defends Raab but admits own holiday was just 'couple of days'
Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork being released from prison

Tory MP reacts to double child killer Colin Pitchfork walking free from prison
'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'

'It's one rule for Nazi sympathisers and another for sympathisers of other terrorists'
The caller was speaking to LBC about the cut to Universal Credit

'Outrageous' government wants to cut 'lifeline £20 Universal Credit uplift'
The former Home Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Dominic Raab is 'toast', says former Home Secretary

The Home Office minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister acknowledges Afghan refugees could put pressure on UK housing stock

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London